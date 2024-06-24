Kids Scare Micah Parsons Into Restamping Super Bowl Mission

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons isn’t worrying about a new deal just yet. Instead, he’s spending his offseason hosting a series of football camps across Texas for kids aged 6 to 16. Recently, he conducted his Lions Den Football Camp at Legacy Christian Academy Upper School in Frisco. However, during the camp, he had a hilarious back-and-forth with a kid who reminded the LB of last year’s playoff upset.

While taking a group picture, a kid mentioned he had attended one of Micah’s games. When asked which one, the young fan said it was the disastrous Green Bay game. The star pass rusher then humorously asked the kid to delete that memory of the game, just as he had.

Upon seeing the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year chimed in again, asserting that he now has to win the Super Bowl to erase that unpleasant memory from everyone’s minds.

“super bowl or nothing!! Can’t have kids remembering this.”

super bowl or nothing!! Can’t have kids remembering this ! https://t.co/1mEF4EDFV0 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 24, 2024

In the comments, most fans also expressed their desire to forget the painful memory of losing to the Packers. However, having spent thousands to watch the game, it’s already etched in their minds.

They firmly believe that only a Super Bowl win can erase that loss. A few, though, joked that kids have a knack for speaking the truth and that the young fan really got to Micah. See for yourselves:

I spent thousands taking my 11 year old to that game….very disappointing! Make her forget about that game by winning the SB this year! pic.twitter.com/7AlNQaxTkC — ✭VEGASDrew420✭ (@vegasdrew420) June 24, 2024

we all have that game engrained in our memories, unfortunately — richard (@richardortaTG) June 24, 2024

Kids know how to tell the truth and cut adults down like California redwoods — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 24, 2024

he fried u lil bro — j$ (@khamszn) June 24, 2024

How about you stop disappearing in big games then? You talk too much all kids remember you for are your tweets and off the field nonsense. — Lando Roberts (@TomDin49) June 24, 2024

Guess it’s always nothing cowboys aren’t winning a sb — Chandler28138 (@Chandler28138) June 24, 2024

That being said, while Micah is a formidable presence on the field, have you ever wondered if there’s someone he couldn’t quite outmatch on the gridiron?

One Man Micah Parsons Could Not Possibly Overcome

Parsons is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the league and has already clinched three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors in his first three seasons. Yet, there is a man against whom he doesn’t stand a chance in a pass rusher-offensive lineman battle. It is none other than the 49ers Left Tackle Trent Williams.

According to the Niners Wire, Parsons boasts an impressive 40.5 sacks in just 50 games, while Williams has allowed only 11 sacks in 178 career games so far. Although Micah often lines up around both tackles, he hasn’t had much success against Trent Williams.

In three games against the 49ers, he has recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, 13 pressures, one quarterback hit, and zero sacks. This was evident last season when the 49ers’ offense ran circles around the Dallas defense, leaving Micah visibly frustrated and ineffective, hopping around like a toothless lion.

During those games, Williams hasn’t allowed a sack or QB hit and has permitted only three QB pressures. This underscores Williams’ excellence and his crucial role in the San Francisco squad.

If the Cowboys do wish to break their Super Bowl drought, Micah, their defensive leader, has to step up in big games. With a contract extension coming up next year, he has to prove that he deserves the money he is asking for.

During his three seasons in Dallas, the team has only one playoff victory, and Parsons has registered just one sack in four postseason games. These are not the statistics expected from a player aspiring to become the highest-paid non-QB in the league.