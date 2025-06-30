“You Stuck With Tua Tagovailoa”: Fans Get Real as Tyreek Hill’s Reaction to Jalen Ramsey Trade Goes Viral

The 2024 season was a frustrating one for the Miami Dolphins, and especially for Tyreek Hill. The speedy wideout posted his lowest receptions-per-game and yards-per-game numbers since his rookie year. After a Week 18 loss to the lowly Jets, Hill essentially said he wanted out of Miami.

But he and the team eventually came back together, and Hill’s tone had been much more positive in recent months… until Monday. That’s when the Dolphins traded veterans Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-rounder.

It was an ironic twist of fate. Hill had considered leaving earlier in the offseason, decided to stay, and now his close teammates are being traded instead. Naturally, Hill saw the news and had a predictably disappointed reaction:

The GIF in Hill’s tweet is of the final episode of the popular 1990s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The shot is of star Will Smith standing in the family’s living room after everything (and everyone) has moved out. The similarities between that and the situation Hill now finds himself in are pretty clear.

Most of the replies under Hill’s tweet came from Steelers fans. Apparently, they weren’t satisfied with the haul they got from the Fins. “Come to Pittsburgh too,” said one.

“You could’ve come to Pittsburgh too bum,” quipped another. “Steelers still need a WR,” chimed in a third. While it is true that Pittsburgh still has a WR2 slot open, we can’t imagine they’re going to spend any more draft capital on another aging star.

Meanwhile, other fans had less sympathy for Hill. One was essentially laughing at Hill as he replied, “You stuck with Tua,” with an AI-generated image of Hill shedding a tear. In 2023, this was the most exciting offense in football. And now, just over a year later, it’s essentially being sold for parts.

They still have the three most important parts of that potent offense: QB Tua Tagovailoa, and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. But for how much longer? They are paying that trio about 30 percent of their total salary cap, and they also have the third-fewest cap space in the league.

Miami seems to have found themselves in that unfortunate nebulous purgatory between a real Super Bowl contender and a god-awful tanking candidate. Now, they have to decide whether they want to waste a year or two of that trio’s prime years, or try and make a move to get younger and start over again. Because it’s clear that this iteration of the team did not work out as intended.