Jason Kelce Throws Jalen Hurts’ Offense Under the Bus After a Shutout Score At Halftime Against the Saints

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles had a rough start to the game against the Saints and everyone is already questioning the dynamics of the offense and head coach Nick Sirianni. At halftime, the Eagles trailed the Saints by 0-3 showing a lack of offensive strength and a turnover problem by Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce was quick to acknowledge that.

Advertisement

The legendary Eagles center was very active on X answering many questions from fans though he admittedly sided with the Eagles with a bias to his answers.

Watching Jalen Hurts’ offense failing to score points, Jason addressed how the Eagles have “been good against the run in base, it’s the nickel 4 down defense that has struggled.”

However, Jason wasn’t aggressively biased in his opinions as he did state that the Eagles are struggling with turnovers, seemingly throwing Jalen Hurts and his offense under the bus.

“I’m not blowing them… they have over 100 yards more of offense. Defense is playing great against a team that has been killing other offenses. Offense and turnovers has been the issue. The saints have 71 yards right now,” he responded to a fan.

That said, he did see the brighter side of things as he mentioned how the Eagles’ defense is playing exceptionally well by holding off an offense that blew out the Cowboys just last week.

Jason Kelce Left With No Answer For the Eagles Not Kicking the Ball

It was certainly a big surprise for everyone when the Eagles chose to run a trick play at 4th and 1 with just 10 seconds left in the clock instead of kicking a field goal. Jason too was of the opinion that they should just have gone for a field goal instead.

“Yea, I mean even if they get it, they’re out of timeouts, from around the 10, maybe one shot to throw it in the end zone. I agree, take the points there,” Jason tweeted having no answer for why the Eagles didnt pick the three points heading into halftime.

The internet got buzzing with criticism on Nick Sirianni after the Eagles’ failed attempt to fake the tush push instead of getting the three points. However, Jason came to Sirianni’s rescue by saying it’s easier said than done.

“It’s a lot easier being head coach from the couch, seat is comfy too!” Jason replied to a fan.

Apart from the interception thrown by Jalen Hurts, and the remaining offensive struggles earlier in the game, it is most certainly a defensive delight for the Eag;es who have barred the Saints from scoring.