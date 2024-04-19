New Heights: Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Joined Fans at Coachella; Jason Raves About Taylor Swift’s Effect

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made heads turn when they decided to have a date night at the Coachella Music Festival, right in the middle of an ocean of fans. While it is normal for celebrities to be spotted at Coachella, none expected one of the most popular couples in the world right now to let loose and enjoy freely among the huge crowd. The couple’s appearance as expected made the news and surprised Travis’ brother Jason himself.

In the latest edition of the “New Heights Podcast”, Jason asked the burning question to Travis – why did the couple decide to enjoy the festival amongst the fans instead of looking for backstage access? Travis in response said that he let go of privacy because he prioritized enjoying the energy of the music festival which he could have only enjoyed amidst the crowds. The couple traded their privacy and security for the experience and madness that one can only enjoy in a moshpit.

“I’d like to see it in front, from the fan’s perspective. Like the people that like because I’m a fan of music, I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. Yeah, we probably could have finessed it that way (backstage access) but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit man, if you’re in the the madness with all the fans.”

Apart from the couple’s surprise appearance, what made the news was Taylor Swift rocking the New Heights Cap. As per fan speculation, Taylor Swift wore the cap as an act of solidarity to Travis who has been receiving flak for chugging a beer while accepting his diploma. While Travis didn’t divulge the fan speculation, he revealed that Taylor wore it because she is simply a huge fan and supporter of the Podcast.

Whatever the reason, Taylor’s simple act of wearing the cap has made the $28 cap sell out quickly. The New Heights Podcast page on Instagram had to announce recently that they had to restock due to insane demand. The Kelce brothers capitalizing on this demand also increased the cap price by $8.

Considering how the beer chugging incident has been associated with the cap, Jason didn’t fail to bring the topic on the podcast. He also revealed why he was upset with Travis after the incident.

Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Chugged Beer While Receiving His Diploma

Earlier this week, Travis made news when he was seen chugging and throwing a beer on the podium while being handed over his diploma from the University of Cincinnati. This happened after the taping of the New Heights Podcast which was being filmed in the University premises itself. Many saw this as an act of disrespect from the Kelce and he thus faced a lot of flak. The hate ended after Jason Kelce clarified that it was all done in good jest and banter by the University.

Talking about the incident, Travis clarified that he was caught in a spot and had no intention to chug while receiving the diploma. Things happened suddenly and this led to Travis being on the podium with a beer while receiving the diploma. Considering the only option that Travis had was to get rid of the beer, he thought that it would be better to chug it than dispose or pass it off. Travis chose to save water and did the cool thing by chugging the beer. He clarified,

“Hopefully you guys can understand that me chugging a beer is because I had a beer in my hand and I had to receive the diploma. So I had to get the beer out of my hand somehow, might as well just finish it. It happened to be full, I don’t know how that happened.”

However, Jason was more upset that Travis ended up wasting a bit of beer anyway. Jason then decided to poke fun at Travis by shaming him for not finishing the chug properly. As Travis threw the can on the floor, some amount of fizz and beer was still present in the can. This irked Jason and he thus complained to Travis that there was too much spillage.