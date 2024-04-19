Travis Kelce Says No Free Dining for Chiefs Players at 1587 Prime Steakhouse with Patrick Mahomes

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) celebrate on the stage prior to the trophy presentation after their’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly a month after helping the KC Chiefs win their third Super Bowl since 2020, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes announced taking their winning partnership on the field to the kitchen. In mid-March, the Chiefs superstar announced that they were going to start a modern American steakhouse in the city of Kansas named 1587 Prime. Run by the two star players of the Chiefs unit, surely Chiefs players could eat there for free? Unfortunately not.

Advertisement

1587 Prime’s positioning as a luxury restaurant surely is lucrative. Hence Jason on the latest episode of ‘New Heights’ asked if he or the Chiefs teammates would get to eat there for free like Todd Herman and Brent Celic allowed in their bar in Philadelphia. “Are you guys going to be like Todd Herman and Brent Celic when they open their bar in Philly and just the chief players eat for free?” asked Jason.

Unfortunately for his “dawgs”, Travis won’t treat them for free in his steakhouse. But he did say he would pick up the bills sometimes. “Probably not but yeah, there’ll be times where I’ll pick up the bill guys every now and then,” said Travis much to the disappointment of Jason.

The duo has described their venture as an “ultimate experiential dining destination” leading to positive reactions from fans and fellow teammates. But why the name 1587?

Jason Kelce discussed this burning question and asked Travis to clear the air. The TE in true Kelce fashion made a joke out of it as he said those are just random numbers thrown together. But jokes aside, Travis cleared that their restaurant isn’t just any other investment decision by the athletes. The one-of-a-kind steakhouse is Patrick and Travis’ way of giving back to the Kansas City community by elevating the dining standards.

Here’s All We Know About Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime

Unlike Travis’ answer that 1587 is a mix of random numbers, it’s not. The numbers as per the official announcement are a mix of Patrick and Kelce’s jersey numbers. 1587 Prime is all set to launch in early 2025 coinciding with next season’s playoffs. Mahomes hence hopes that he can take out his boys for a drink and food after winning the games at Arrowhead Stadium. While the emotional sentiments are on point, how will two pro athletes with no prior restaurant experience run this venture?

This is where their partnership with co-owners Noble 33 comes. Noble 33 is a US-based global hospitality group whose restaurants are frequently visited by Travis and Patrick. Hence the athletes partnered up with Noble 33’s founders Todh Berman and Mikey Tanha to drive 1587 Prime forward. The restaurant as mentioned above will be located in the Loews Hotel in Kansas, Missouri. 1587 Prime will have a space of nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors with several private dining rooms.

But the main show stealer of the restaurant is the menu. Similar to what Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken venture is doing, 1587 Prime will have menu items that will give “hyper-subtle nods” to the athlete’s football accolades. Moreover, the announcement press release also hinted that the steakhouse will have a “cutting edge chef’s kitchen with “an impressive meat display”. The steakhouse is sounding more and more appealing by the minute! And even if the Chiefs players cant eat there for free, they can look forward to great food and maybe even Kelce sometimes picking up the tab.