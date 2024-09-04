Jason Kelce Uncovers Why His Daughter Is Obsessed With Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

While Travis Kelce is head over heels in love with Taylor Swift, he is certainly not the only Swiftie in his family. The Chiefs TE’s three-year-old niece Elliotte, Jason Kelce’s second-born daughter, might just be an even bigger fan of the pop star.

Advertisement

During a BTS moment on the Pivot Podcast, the Eagles legend was asked if his daughters have a favorite Taylor Swift song. The girl dad, who shares three daughters—Wyatt (4), Elliotte (3), and Bennett (1)—with his wife Kylie, was very quick to chime in.

He spilled the beans saying how lately, Taylor Swift’s latest hit, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is played on a loop in his house and has become a staple—all thanks to Elliotte.

But it is not just the melody that has the toddler hooked, there’s a line where Swift sings, “I’m a real tough kid; I can handle my s**t” which has struck a chord for the three-year-old.

In her adorable innocence, Elliotte has modified the lyric to fit her vocabulary. “She says, ‘I’m a real tough kid; I can handle my stuff,’” the future NFL Hall of Famer shared with a chuckle.

The University of Cincinnati alum also confessed that every time his three-year-old repeats the line, it “gets a laugh out of me.”

Understandably, Taylor has become the center of attention in the Kelce family, but things were quite different when rumors about the lovebirds dating first started to circulate.

Jason reveals how Travis quietly navigated his initial days with Swift

As the conversation progressed on the Pivot Podcast, Jason shared how his younger brother, Travis, managed to keep the romance with the “Love Story” singer under wraps in the beginning.

Looking back at those early moments, the future Hall of Famer shared that he had limited knowledge about how the relationship was panning out except for the part where his younger brother shared on their New Height podcast about his attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet.

The reason? The 14-time Grammy Award winner is always under scrutiny. Any news about her, especially the ones about her relationships, can quickly become fodder for the media. Thus, as per Jason, it made sense to handle the brewing romance with care.

“I think they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy and I think they are still trying to do that,” he explained.

Interestingly, for the Philadelphia Star, nothing has changed—now that Taylor and Travis have gone official! For example, when the pop star appeared in Travis’s VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium for an NFL game, where Jason was present with his family, the ex-NFL center remained mindful of their privacy.

But at the end of the day, as an elder brother, Jason is happy for his brother. Yet, he keeps wary of his statements, knowing how easily they could be sensationalized.

With just days left for the upcoming NFL season to start, Taylor Swift is highly expected to attend the Chiefs‘ season opener against the Ravens, where Jason would be a steadfast supporter from the sidelines—cheering for a team he faced off against in the Super Bowl LVII.