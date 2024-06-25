Jason Kelce’s NSFW Comment On Monarchy Made Travis Kelce Extremely Nervous Before His Plans To Meet the Royal Family In London

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports.

Travis Kelce is making a swift entry into the world of pop culture after he performed alongside Taylor Swift while also meeting Prince William and his children Princess Charlotte and Prince George in London. However, he certainly was left in a tight spot this Father’s Day when his brother Jason made an expletive remark on Kings just days before Travis’ plans to meet the Royal Family of England.

Jason, as clueless as he was, was discussing different Father’s Day traditions around the world. He stumbled upon one celebrated in Thailand where kids kneel at their father’s feet as a sign of respect.

However, on learning that Father’s Day in Thailand is celebrated not just to respect one’s father but also the king and his legacy, Jason didn’t resonate with the same.

“Listen, we’re Americans,” he said. “We don’t do Royalty. So f*ck Kings. But I wouldn’t mind Kylie kneeling at my feet.”

Jason’s remarks left Travis in an awkward spot which was evident with the look on his face. He knew it was a make-or-break moment for him since he was about to meet the Royal Family in London.

“Not f*ck Kings, but just not into it. Also, why are you into people kneeling at your feet?” Travis said. “You can’t be out on Kings and in on people bowing.”

To which Jason joked that he wanted his kids and his wife to respect him by smelling his unwashed feet (a reference he gave from a past episode). Well, despite it being a joke, fans could not help but air their thoughts on Jason’s expletive comments.

Fans React On Jason Kelce’s Expletive Comment On Kings

Jason’s instinctive and raw remark on Royals resurfaced after Taylor Swift’s concert in London. The word began spreading like wildfire after a tweet on X shared the clip and it got 1.8 million views in just a day.

However, most fans are of the opinion that Jason was trying to fool around with his brother by putting him in a tight spot.

Jason Kelce: f*ck Kings

Travis Kelce: (panicking as he knows who he’s about to meet) not ‘f*ck Kings’ but just not into it.

“I’m guessing he knew that was in the plan for this weekend,” a fan quipped.

Meanwhile, a second fan addressed Travis’ reaction by commenting how “His life flashed before his eyes.”

“Oh Jason knew Taylor got that call from William’s PR team,” another fan joked.

Nevertheless, some commentators did have Jason’s back since they pointed out the fact that the former Eagles’ center was talking about the King of Thailand and not the Royal Family of England.