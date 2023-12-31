Kylie Kelce Gives Brother-in-Law Travis Kelce a Playful Smirk After Teasing Him With an Obvious Taylor Swift Reference

Kylie Kelce has turned into a national treasure in the past few years, and fans can’t seem to have enough of her. She might be known for her lovely and responsible persona, but she sure knows when to pull the legs of her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, when it comes to his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Recently, in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce family, including Kylie, Donna, and Ed, got to share the screen with Trav and Jason. However, it was Kylie Kelce who made it extra playful with a Taylor Swift tease to her brother-in-law.

It all started when Kylie Kelce mentioned on the podcast that she asked for a pet cat. However, Jason has yet to come around to the proposal of a new family member. She then cheekily brought Travis into the mix, suggesting that he might also appreciate cats now.

This was a clear reference to Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor, who has three world-famous cats. Notably, one of her cats, Benson, has a net worth of a whopping $97 million, which is more than the star QB of the Chiefs.

Kylie didn’t want Travis to actually send her a cat, but wanted his support in her love for felines. Kylie stated,

“I told Jason to get a cat, and he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now,” followed by, “I don’t want you to send a cat I just want you to get on my team here. I believe you referred to it as team dummies the other day. Yes, we are team Dummies.”

Travis had humorously referred to him and her sister-in-law as “team dummies” recently, stating they share a playful dynamic. She reminded Travis about it and playfully invited him to side with her, especially considering Travis’s girlfriend, who is known for her affection for cats.

Additionally, Kylie disclosed that Jason would only agree to an outdoor cat. Travis suggested Kylie should get a cat like Flash, a cat the Kelce family had while growing up, indicating it was effective in keeping their home free from mice or other pests while being low maintenance.

Kylie Kelce’s Witty Teasing Sparks Fan Frenzy

Swifties adored Kylie Kelce’s subtle teasing of Travis Kelce, which initially went unnoticed by the NFL star. They took to social media and lauded her wit and delightful presence on the show, with many expressing that she deserved her own show due to her entertaining nature.

One fan stated, “Gosh she is giving a master class on how to bust Travis. The smirk, the eyebrows! Damn this girl is fierce.”

Another one expressed, “She’s so classy! I love how she chooses her words very carefully to protect her family!”

This user remarked, “She knows Travis is over heels with Taylor shes like now you even like cats and all best way to troll him”

A Kelce fan wrote, “Love the Kelce brothers….but can we get this lady her own show? Free…paid…I’m in”

Lastly, this fan wrote, “100% convinced each of their girls is going to get a cat now for their birthday.”

Kylie cleverly teased her brother-in-law by mentioning cats, knowing very well that Travis is dating TayTay, famously known for her love of felines. Taylor Swift proudly owns three cats named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. She’s so into cats that she even appeared on TIME magazine’s December 2023 cover with her cat Benjamin.

For what it’s worth — Jason has been quite the Santa this year after getting Kylie not only a beautiful necklace but also an Optimus Prime Toy that can turn into a car and works on voice command. She revealed this on the show and was very much excited, and Travis, being the ultimate ‘hype man’, was incredibly appreciative.

Nevertheless, the question remains: Could Jason and the family soon adopt a feline friend? And if Taylor could influence or convince the Eagles’ star if he didn’t budge on his decision to have an indoor cat.