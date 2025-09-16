Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reveals She Felt Disrespected During Her First Interaction With Other Eagles WAGs

Being married to a bona fide NFL legend like Jason Kelce has made Kylie Kelce a beloved figure in Philadelphia. But Eagles fans also admire her for her no-nonsense personality, and over the years, she has become part of the team’s culture in her own right.

Yet, like many who enter the orbit of the big league, Kelce admits that even she had to endure a “welcome to the league” moment, one that was far from glamorous.

While reflecting on the bond shared by NFL spouses, Jason Kelce’s wife revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, that her very first experience at an Eagles women’s event left her feeling slighted.

Kylie recalled attending what was supposed to be a simple get-together, but it turned out to be anything but that. “Someone introduced me as, ‘Oh, this is Jason’s girlfriend,’” she remembered.

This simple introduction was followed by a rude moment she still vividly remembers. The woman, whom Kylie declined to name, paused before responding in disbelief: “‘Jason Kelce?’ And then she goes, ‘He has a girlfriend?’”

For the legendary Eagles center’s wife, the shock wasn’t subtle. And it was the dismissal right to her face that felt disrespectful. “’Yes, bit*h.’ She just said that, and I’m standing right in front of you. What the fu*k? Excuse me?” Kylie recalled.

It was pretty much a harsh introduction to the rough side of NFL social circles, and Kylie didn’t shy away from labelling it as her true “welcome to the NFL” moment.

But fortunately, as she went on to explain, that particular encounter didn’t define her entire experience. “Lucky for me, I did not have to interact with that woman much more than that. It was better off, and I was okay with that wholeheartedly.”

That said, Kylie Kelce has since spoken warmly about the community that Eagles spouses and partners have built, crediting women like Brooke Dickerson, Annie Elliot, and Nikki Milada for keeping the tradition of inclusivity alive.

Jason Kelce’s wife even praised how the Eagles’ group now organizes events earlier in the season, unlike in her time, when gatherings didn’t happen until the holidays. “We would get to November, realize we hadn’t gotten together, and then scramble for a Christmas party,” she admitted.

Kylie also pointed to this year’s kickoff brunch as proof that the culture continues to evolve, and expressed pride that the sense of belonging remains strong in Philadelphia even after her retirement from the role of an “NFL wife.”

Still, that first uncomfortable moment underscores the reality that even someone married to one of the franchise’s most iconic players wasn’t immune to feeling unwelcome at the start.

By sharing the story, Jason’s better half highlighted both the challenges and the progress within NFL partner circles. And in true Philadelphia fashion, she told it with honesty, wit, and just enough edge to remind everyone that respect has to be earned.