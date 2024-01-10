Jim Harbaugh is Set to Bag Huge Bonus on Top Of His $7.6 Million Salary For His National Championship Journey With Michigan

Jim Harbaugh had a stint in the NFL that made him return back to the Michigan program nine years ago. Carrying turmoil and chaos on his sleeve, Harbaugh steered through a lot, even accusing the SEC of cheating. His losses against the easiest rivals never led him to continue with an impeccable record like the 15-0, he pulled this season. A top National Championship and a colossal bonus is what 2024 brought for the Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Advertisement

Delving into the financial details, Harbaugh’s contract is more staggering than its base salary which amounts to $7.63 million. The contract spells out other bonuses like $500,000 for clinching the Big Ten East Title, another million for the Big Ten Championship, and $500,000 for gracing the CFP appearance. Adding a cherry on top, his national title has another $1 million guaranteed to Jim Harbaugh with an equal amount for his retirement fund.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1744575988946678212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

His unorthodox methods which did not sit well with many who kept scores, have finally paid off in millions and a National Championship after 27 years. His mere appearance in the championship race helped him pocket a staggering $3 million which is the earning of a lifetime. Then again, his swirling controversies and NCAA investigations in the backdrop didn’t stop the Michigan Wolverines from delivering.

Instrumental players like JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum stood by his side even in difficult times. Furthermore, Corum even rose from his injury and claimed the national title that remained an unfinished business for him. However, the financial gain might just have a spillover effect amongst the Wolverines if reports were to be believed.

Time for Jim Harbaugh to Share after a Bold Plea

Harbaugh has nailed the CFB season with reports now linking him to an NFL return. The 60-year-old who spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers has a total compensation of $10 million. Yet amidst the windfall, Harbaugh’s previous comments on sharing the piece with athletes came to the limelight again.

In an interview ahead of the 2024 National Championship game, Harbaugh had an emphatic claim to make,

“There used to be a saying, ‘Old coaches – my dad’s used it, my brother’s used it – like, hey, we’re all robbing the same train here.’ Coaches, administrators, media, television stations, conferences, NCAA. “

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1743683542981148672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this was followed by a plea that the athletes who give their cent percent on the field, deserve a slice of the pie. He proposed slicing 5 to 10 percent off salaries and TV deals to create a pot for all student-athletes. The NIL landscape by the NCAA has helped college athletes against the players who waited till they made pros for their big cheques. With a $10 million addition, maybe it’s time for him to walk his talk.

Jim Harbaugh, who is now expected to share at least 5-10 percent, has an impressive $35 million net worth. In such a scenario, a $10 million to top, means a 30% jump within a year. That is quite an amount to boast for someone with modest beginnings. Will he be sharing a slice of that sweet pie?