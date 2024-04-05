Patrick Mahomes Connects with Hollywood Brown Amidst Rashee Rice Suspension Speculations

Three times Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes is hungry for the historic three-peat and has already started gearing up for the upcoming season. However, lady luck hasn’t been so kind with the Kansas City Chiefs lately, as they suffered a huge setback after their wide receiver Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a car crash in Dallas. Even though Rice’s involvement in the crash is still being debated, it has cast a shadow of doubt on his availability for this season. Yet, the Chiefs are not one to back down and seemingly have a solid backup plan with WR Hollywood Brown who also is one of the fastest players in the league.

Although the Rashee Rice incident threatened to disrupt season preparations, things appear to be under control as of now. Recently, the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown were also spotted working together in Texas. They practiced at the Colleyville Heritage High School football facility on an indoor field.

The clip of Mahomes and Brown practicing together was shared on IG by Preston Smith Photography. In the video, one could see the stars in action, throwing and catching passes, while trying to build up a synergy between themselves. It was also quite apparent that the duo aimed to better their bond and fine-tune their skills and timing before the 2024 NFL season kicked off.

The post attracted Marquise Brown’s attention on social media and he seemed quite excited while responding with three hourglass emojis. This might suggest that the WR cannot wait to get started and is already counting down the days until he can take to the gridiron in the Chiefs uniform. Although there are still roughly 150 days left before the league starts on September 5th, both Mahomes and Brown are taking no chances and keeping themselves in top condition for success.

After parting ways with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs on March 14. With a penchant for speed and five years of experience under his belt, Brown brings a lot to the table for the Chiefs.

Notably, before playing football, Marquise Brown was a track star in high school. Hence, it is quite possible that Brown’s experience in track events was what helped him clock an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.27 seconds in 2019, just 0.06 seconds slower than Xavier Worthy’s recent Combine record. Furthermore, having started 65 out of 72 games in his career, Brown has racked up 313 receptions, 3644 yards, and 28 touchdowns, solidifying his status as a crucial offensive weapon for the Chiefs.

Rashee Rice Faces Career Challenges After Involvement in Street Race Crash

While Mahomes and Brown are busy practicing, Rashee Rice, whom the Kansas City Chiefs drafted in the 2023 season, found himself in hot water after a street race ended in a six-car crash in Dallas. While Rice was spotted escaping from the scene of the crash, the police are still unsure if he was behind the wheel of one of the race cars. Nevertheless, one of the cars belongs to the WR while the other was leased in his name. Hence apart from legal trouble, he could also face consequences from the NFL and the Chiefs.

The NFL might suspend Rice under its Personal Conduct Policy, especially if he was involved in the race and fled the scene of the accident. As for the Chiefs, they could cut him off from the team and cancel his salary for 2024 if found guilty. However, Rice might not get suspended for conduct detrimental to the team since the incident occurred in the off-season and wasn’t directly related to his team.

Rashee Rice had a good run in his rookie season, where he started in 8 of 16 games recording 79 receptions on 938 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. This performance earned him the trust of his team, with many believing he could have a breakout season in 2024. However, the crash has put him in a negative spotlight, and now, the young wide receiver will likely want to avoid further controversies.