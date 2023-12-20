Shannon Sharpe Admits Layering His Bed With Cash After Getting His First NFL Payout; “Had Never Seen So Many $100 Bills”

February 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Shannon Sharpe talks during a press conference after being named into the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2011 at the Super Bowl XLV media center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in the league. The younger brother of former NFL star Sterling Sharpe wasn’t considered a highly-rated prospect. However, he did get his chance in the big league, and after finally inking his contract, the former TE celebrated in his own unique way.

During their recent banter session on the ‘Nightcap‘ podcast, Unc and Ocho had a heart-to-heart, recalling moments from a distant past when Sharpe was only a round 7 pick. However, he was still happy with his journey. After he received his first check from the Broncos, the rookie TE didn’t waste any time before cashing it all out. He then scattered those bills across his bed. Speaking with utmost excitement, Shannon Sharpe narrated,

“I remember I got my first check. I cashed the whole check, went to the bank, cash the whole check and laid it out on my bed.”

Following the confession, Sharpe expressed his excitement. He said, “I had never seen so many $100 bills. Good god almighty!”

Sharpe’s unique celebration is very much justified. He lived a life of poverty before his brother made it to the NFL. He was born and brought up in Glennville and was an all-state player in three sports. Before his NFL entry in the 1990 NFL Draft, Sharpe had a stellar college career. He was then drafted by the Denver Broncos, thus leading to a complete flip in his fortune.

Shannon Sharpe Spills Beans on His Humbled Background and Challenges

Shannon, in an episode of Club Shay Shay alongside none other than Steve Harvey, talked about his childhood home. In an unexpected revelation, Sharpe revealed that, while growing up in rural South Georgia, he was unable to use a bathroom inside a house. He said,

“I didn’t take a shower in a house until I was in the NFL I was 21,” said Sharpe, adding, “I went outside for the first 20 years I didn’t know what it was like to use the bathroom inside.”

Shannon Sharpe certainly made it big, hailing from an upbringing in challenging circumstances. His surreal moments included ones as basic as using a bathroom inside a household to the most astonishing ones, like laying his cashed check on the bed.

He has continued to build a career even after his retirement from football as an analyst and a spokesperson. His role as a social media staple, along with his podcasts like Club Shay Shay and the Nightcap, has earned him much respect. He is now worth a staggering $14 million, all thanks to his hard work, business-mindedness, and love for football.