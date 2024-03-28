Jason Whitlock Calls Caleb Williams “Too Feminine” to Be Drafted in the NFL; “Guy Has Got Painted Fingernails”

Jason Whitlock strikes again! And this time his grievance is with Caleb Williams’ painted nails. Williams is undeniably one of the most hyped QBs in American football right now. The QB has been widely accepted by the NFL world to be the first overall pick in the drafts next month with a few even labeling him as a generational talent. And he’s got great style.
Recently, Caleb Williams was spotted at the Pistons-Knicks match with a pink phone cover, sporting pink nails and lipgloss. This immediately became the talk of the town with multiple pundits giving their take on Williams’ choice of expression. However, veteran journalist Jason Whitlock apparently believes painted fingernails hinder talent. In his latest YouTube video, Jason stated that if he were managing the Bears, he would drop Caleb immediately from their plans for spotting nail paint.
He argued that such expressions are “too feminine” for a football locker room. Whitlock opined that such traits won’t help Williams win the respect of his peers as a leader of the locker room.
“He would be off my draft board. I just don’t think this works in a football locker room. And I know how progressive and woke things have become, but I just don’t see him as a leader in a football locker room. It’s just too feminine…Guy has got painted fingernails.”
“I think it’s generational Jason. I think we’re going to be the ones that are considered the old ones on the porch yelling at the clouds. The ones that defend Caleb are going to be his teammates in that era. Generational age gap difference I think. That’s the alarming one here.”
“But the fact of the matter is, the coaches and the GMs drafting this kid are our age and I don’t see how they can see all the glaring issues that we’ve seen as a leader of men and draft him first. I don’t see it they made a glaring mistake in getting rid of Justin Fields on a Chicago roster that has gotten better and now they’re going to start all over with the unknown commodity in Caleb Williams. I just think they’re making a grave mistake.”
Caleb Williams Paints His Nails As Tribute To His Mother
Caleb Williams has been painting his nails for a long time. His nails first came to light when they were spotted with paint during his Heisman Trophy win in 2022. During that time, he also used nail paints as a form of expression creatively as banter by painting the word “F**k Utah” before the Pac-12 Championship game. Unfortunately, he lost the match and since then has toned down expressing explicitly with his nails.
However, the implicit expression that Caleb conveys from his nails is a tribute to his mother. The Trojans QB’s mother worked as a nail technician all her life. He shares a very emotional bond with his mother and thus he paints his nails in honor of his mom.
It is truly wild to judge a QB and his ability based on him wearing nail paint. Caleb’s choice of expression, nails, and dress is completely up to him. He can live as per his will and it’s not anyone’s business to judge him for it. From the Bear’s perspective, as long as he performs well on the field, and backs up his college numbers, there’s no reason for dropping the QB from their plans. Let’s all stick to the game and allow the players to live their lives the way they want sans judgment.