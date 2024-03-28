Jason Whitlock Calls Caleb Williams “Too Feminine” to Be Drafted in the NFL; “Guy Has Got Painted Fingernails”

Jason Whitlock strikes again! And this time his grievance is with Caleb Williams’ painted nails. Williams is undeniably one of the most hyped QBs in American football right now. The QB has been widely accepted by the NFL world to be the first overall pick in the drafts next month with a few even labeling him as a generational talent. And he’s got great style.

Recently, Caleb Williams was spotted at the Pistons-Knicks match with a pink phone cover, sporting pink nails and lipgloss. This immediately became the talk of the town with multiple pundits giving their take on Williams’ choice of expression. However, veteran journalist Jason Whitlock apparently believes painted fingernails hinder talent. In his latest YouTube video, Jason stated that if he were managing the Bears, he would drop Caleb immediately from their plans for spotting nail paint.

He argued that such expressions are “too feminine” for a football locker room. Whitlock opined that such traits won’t help Williams win the respect of his peers as a leader of the locker room.

“He would be off my draft board. I just don’t think this works in a football locker room. And I know how progressive and woke things have become, but I just don’t see him as a leader in a football locker room. It’s just too feminine…Guy has got painted fingernails.”

Jason’s guest for the day, Coach Jason Brown of “Last Chance U” also had a similarly harsh sentiment for Caleb’s antics. Brown first pointed out that it’s a new generation thing to wear nail paints and lip gloss. Hence he asked Whitlock to calm down as Caleb’s teammates are also of his generation and they wouldn’t care much about his choices. However that doesn’t mean Brown agrees with Williams as he labeled the new generation’s tolerance level and open mindedness as “alarming”.

“I think it’s generational Jason. I think we’re going to be the ones that are considered the old ones on the porch yelling at the clouds. The ones that defend Caleb are going to be his teammates in that era. Generational age gap difference I think. That’s the alarming one here.”

He then extended Whitlock’s point and criticized the management, who are of their generation even for accepting this behavior from Caleb. Brown argued that the Bears management should take a harsh call on Caleb as they must know with their experience that nail-polished men never become leaders in a football locker room. The Coach opined that this is one of the key reasons why drafting Williams was a big mistake by the Bears. The other is his novelty to the NFL. Brown instead believed that with the new enforcements added by the Bears, they should have rather backed Justin Fields.

“But the fact of the matter is, the coaches and the GMs drafting this kid are our age and I don’t see how they can see all the glaring issues that we’ve seen as a leader of men and draft him first. I don’t see it they made a glaring mistake in getting rid of Justin Fields on a Chicago roster that has gotten better and now they’re going to start all over with the unknown commodity in Caleb Williams. I just think they’re making a grave mistake.”

Caleb Williams Paints His Nails As Tribute To His Mother