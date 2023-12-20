Jason Whitlock Calls Rashard Mendenhall a ‘Race Hustler’ Like Colin Kaepernick After Dragging the Ex-RB’s Wife in the Argument

The ongoing feud between Jason Whitlock and Rashard Mendenhall has reached a boiling point. After Rashard’s video tweet confronting Jason for posting his wife’s picture, the conflict intensified, leading to Jason’s response on Twitter. He compared Rashard to Colin Kaepernick and labeled him as a ‘modern-day race hustler’.

Advertisement

The feud ignited when Rashard Mendenhall criticized white football commentators for making comments without having the right knowledge. This prompted Jason Whitlock to retaliate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1736835737214206451?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Jason publicly shared Rashard’s wife’s picture as he accused him of hypocrisy for dating outside his race while making divisive comments. The sports columnist condemned what he perceived as Rashard’s attempt to mask his preferences.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/R_Mendenhall/status/1736833584030527746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rashard Mendenhall’s video tweet was a response to Jason Whitlock‘s comments, advocating that he should refrain from speaking without proper knowledge. Jason referred to Rashard’s wife as “white meat,” but Rashard clarified her Arabic origin. The ex-Steelers RB urged Jason to do his homework before making such assumptions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1736827719458206022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, Jason defended his stance, standing firm in his thoughts, and claiming that his honesty was crucial in an era of deception. He brought Colin Kaepernick into the “victim” conversation, as he has never been impressed by Kaepernick’s actions. He even deemed his parents “problematic” and accused them of raising him in a racist manner in one of his podcast episodes.

Advertisement

In the past Whitlock has harshly criticized Kaepernick, labeling him as one of the worst human beings in American history. He dismissed Kaepernick’s claims of being a hero interested in social justice, painting him as a tragic, mean-spirited, and ungrateful individual, as per The Blaze.

Rashard Mendenhall Sparked Controversy After His All-White vs All-Black Bowl Suggestion

The feud between Rashard Mendenhall and the NFL analyst originated from Mendenhall’s recent “average white guys” tweet. While the specific targets of his criticism remained unclear, Mendenhall’s remarks surfaced hours after he took a few jabs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

This tweet gives us a glimpse into the roots of the feud and reveals the Super Bowl champion running back’s discontent with NFL analysts.

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/R_Mendenhall/status/1736745309332808186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rashard Mendenhall’s belief that the Steelers’ playoff struggles solely rested on Roethlisberger is deemed petty. As some analysts have suggested, this level of pettiness isn’t new for Mendenhall. Moreover, framing it in all-black vs all-white terms is seen as a new low.

Despite his somewhat successful NFL career after a stellar run at the University of Illinois, Mendenhall’s approach to this topic is criticized by the majority of fans. While he could bring expertise to various football and life-related subjects, this time around, he definitely fumbled.