Jaxon Smith-Njigba Combine Stats 2023: Jaxon Smith 40-Yard-Time

The prime intention behind the NFL Combine is to provide an opportunity for college football stars to showcase their skills in front of a diverse array of dignified coaches.

And certainly, every year some handpicked athletes often mesmerize, setting and breaking existing records. One such star who has made a new mark in the Scouting Combine this season is the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The 21-year-old had been phenomenal during the Combine day drills. Despite opting out of the 40-yard dash, he stunned everyone with his explosive performance. Readers must note that the youngster was unavailable for most of the 2022 season owing to an injury; however, he made sure that he compensated for those missed chances by showing up for the drills.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba blitzes at the NFL Combine 2023

Fair to say, the wideout has improved his draft stock and is sure to go off the boards in the first round itself. He reinforced this notion by acing the 3-Cone Drill with an impressive time of 6.57 seconds, enlisting himself among the top 15 prospects since 2007.

Moreover, his 20-yard-shuttle time was 3.92 seconds, fourth best by a receiver in this period. While his decision to stay out of the 40-yard dash raised many eyebrows, the youngster will showcase his speed on Pro day.

Apart from agility, Smith poses great physical attributes to secure his first-round chances. He weighed 196 pounds and checked in with a standard height of 6-0 ½. Similarly, his nine-inch hands recorded an arm’s length of 30 1/2″ with a wing span of 75 1/2″, via SI.

Hence looking at all those statistics, it is quite possible teams having early picks will definitely give thought to considering this WR over anybody else.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba college stats

The Texas native happens to be an asset for the Buckeyes. Despite appearing for only three games last season, the wideout showcased a sensational performance. He scripted the Ohio State single-game record for most receiving yards (347) in the 2022 Rose Bowl. His single game record of 15 catches still remains an undisputed milestone.

Over the past three years, he played in 23 games. With a massive record of 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 interceptions, the star outlasts his competition in every aspect. Readers can stay tuned for more updates on Smith and his NFL draft news.

