NFL Combine 2023: Top 5 Offensive-Linemen Who Failed to Meet Expectations at This Year’s Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is finally over. While this is not the last time these college athletes will be showcasing their athletic prowess, it’ll certainly have made an impact on teams. However, not everyone who attends these workouts end up making a positive impression on those watching. For some, it could just be a day they would much rather forget. This applies to those touted as favorites to shine as well.

This year’s NFL combine has been no different, in that it has provided some really interesting moments. However, the Combine’s conclusion starts the ever-heated debate about which player did well, and which one may not make it to the NFL at all. So, let’s take a look at those players from the Offensive Linemen category who might have just failed to make a mark in the Combine.

1. Michael Mayer – Tight End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mayer wasn’t particularly bad during his workouts. However, he fell short of everyone’s expectations of him. The 6’4″, 249-pound TE clocked 4.7 for the 40-yard and just 32.55 inches on the vertical jump. The only thing that might save his mediocre performance is his film from Notre Dame. Maybe he can put up a better show at Notre Dame’s Pro Day?

2. Jarrett Patterson – Offensive Lineman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Watching the 6’5″, 306-pound OL play on film is definitely a thing of beauty. However, that has not necessarily transferred to his workout performances. In fact, he finished at the bottom end of the list in most of the drills he partook in. For someone of his caliber, this was definitely a disappointing turn of events, one he’d very much like to forget.

Also Read: Top O-Line Prospect Paris Johnson Shares an Emotional Message For His Mother After Impressive Run at NFL Combine 2023

3. Henry Bainivalu – Offensive Guard, Washington Huskies

Bainivalu joins Patterson in the list of players who had a dismal show of affairs at the Combine. Clocking the slowest time in the 40-yard and the three-cone was a massive shock. Especially, when according to his film, he is supposed to be sprightly and acrobatic. Plus, his slightly lower-than-average weight might be a deal breaker for teams looking for a player who is not going to be tossed around like a rag doll.

4. John Michael Schmitz – Centre, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Schmitz, like some on this list, did not have a particularly bad day in the office. However, the biggest point that makes him a loser, is his recorded weight. As a center, one may not expect you to be the most athletic player on the field. However, a center must be able to stand his ground. Schmit’s weight dropped from 320 (listed) to 308 (Senior Bowl), to a low 301 at the Combine.

5. O’Cyrus Torrence – Guard, Florida Gators

Simply put, O’Cyrus Torrence is not explosive enough. The 6’5″, 330-pound guard only managed to record 5.31 on the 40-yard, with a 1.85 on the 10-yard split. Apart from that, his 23.5 inches vertical jump was anything but impressive. Though he was decent in the broad jump, clearing 8-foot-5, there is a lot of work still to be done if he wishes to be picked up by a team.

Also Read: NFL Draft 2023: Potential Top 5 Picks Who Can Dominate Draft Day