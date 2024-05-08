mobile app bar

Jayden Daniels Responds to Old Viral Video of ASU Teammates Trashing Him After LSU Move

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jayden Daniels Responds to Old Viral Video of ASU Teammates Trashing Him After LSU Move

November 18, 2023: LSU wide receiver Jayden Daniels (5) walks down victory hill prior to NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Georgia St. Panthers and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20231118_zma_c04_155 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Jayden Daniels has come a long way since his days at Cajon High School in San Bernardino. Picked 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Commanders, he may go down as another of LSU’s products in the league. However, he spent the first three crucial years of his college career at Arizona State University, which left a sour taste at the end, and it came up once again during his recent appearance on the All Facts No Brakes podcast.

Host Keyshawn Johnson brought up a brief and viral video from the ASU locker room, asking how Jayden feels about it now. The clip showed his former teammates saying derogatory terms, as they weren’t quite fans of him entering the transfer portal. However, the 2023 Heisman winner seems to have moved on, as he stated:

“I don’t even got nothing to say. Everything happened for a reason.”

View on Website

A top-five recruit in the state of California in 2019, Jayden Daniels, needed to make it big, and the Sun Devils seemed like a perfect destination. Now-Raiders HC Antonio Pierce was the one to pave the way for the star prospect. Moreover, Herm Edward, who had prior experience coaching in the NFL, was leading the helm, and he taught Jayden how to be a professional by taking him under his wing.

Daniels soaked up as much knowledge from all these veterans, learning how to approach games like a pro. Though he excelled in the program, he realized his full potential at LSU, the uni that churns out NFL prospects every year with its standout football culture.

Jayden Daniels’ Collegiate Stint at LSU and ASU

Starting 55 games across five seasons in college, Jayden Daniels was a different beast at LSU, surrounded by creme-de-la creme, which ultimately helped him win a Heisman Trophy and be drafted early in the draft. He discussed this shift in detail during an interview with Keyshawn Johnson.

He claimed everything was different in Baton Rouge, with more services and better facilities. The football culture was more established, and there was a different dynamic, with everything being more lively and people caring way more about the sport than anything else.

The program only wanted players who were passionate about the sport as much as they did. Moreover, with a lot of players from the South who knew nothing but football, the environment was highly competitive, which gave Daniels more confidence and made him better. Daniels said,

“It was just different. I had more resources at LSU than at ASU. Everyday life; it was nothing but football out there. They live, breathe and sleep football,” Jayden stated. “So you kinda gotta get accustomed to that — if you don’t love football, they are going to run you out of that stadium real fast. The guys I was around like everybody grew up differently, most of them from the South, so football is all they know. So every day at practice we going back and forth, we competing. It brings out a competitive edge out of you.”

View on Website

The difference in the numbers was visible too. In just two seasons at LSU, Jayden Daniels had 6725 passing yards, 57 touchdowns just 7 picks, and a passing rate of 70.4%. Transferring from one football program to another can lead to success and a better shot at making it to the Pros.

Joe Burrow left Ohio State for LSU, playing two seasons, winning a Natty, and a Heisman. He was also picked overall. Moreover, transfer quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield went on to win Heiman and the National Championship.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these