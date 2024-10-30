Jayden Daniels Uses New Age Technology To Train His Clutch Instincts

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

With his new technology-backed training regime, Jayden Daniels has proved why he is the embodiment of a modern QB.

As per recent reports, Jayden Daniels has been using a VR headset to train his clutch instincts. The VR headset, manufactured by a German company called Cognilize displays AI-simulated matchday scenarios that can be customised.

For instance, if the Commanders’ next match is against a blitz-heavy defense, they can use the VR headset to customize a blitz-heavy defensive scheme for Jayden to get his reps against. The benefits don’t end here.

Per reports, this VR headset training method helps the QB garner around 250 reps extra per week with no body injury risk. All Jayden has to do is put the headset on in a real-life field and evade defense accordingly.

One of the standout features of the AI simulation is the fact that you can customize the speed at which the opposing defender comes at you. Hence it’s no wonder why Daniels recently revealed that he is able to read NFL defense 80 percent faster due to him playing against 20x faster defenders inside the AI simulated world.

Credit also needs to go to Coach Kingsbury for incorporating a revolutionary technique in the NFL. The OC likened this technique to the flight simulation training that pilots do before flying a real flight and thus called the headset as real as it gets.

“(Pilots) don’t go get trained in real planes. They do their flight simulators. … (Jayden) has that thing on all the time. He can see our reads and routes and hears my voice in it. It’s as real as you can (get to) getting game reps, and your mind doesn’t know the difference.”

Jayden first used the headset last year during his Heisman trophy-winning campaign. Seeing him use it again in the NFL with great success truly shows that we are entering into a new era of football training.

The question however is, why aren’t more NFL stars using this ground-breaking technology?

Increasing number of college football teams are resorting to VR usage

Training your mind to respond faster than any NFL defense, now possible represents a remarkable leap in technology. Yet somehow, the old guards of the NFL haven’t caught up to it.

While it’s hard to pinpoint a singular reason, one reason can potentially be attributed to the reliance of traditional training methods that have worked well. Another reason can be lack of credible success stories in the NFL.

While Jayden can change the narrative for the second reason, asking wily old foxes in NFL teams’ backrooms to rely on VR over watching films would need a systematic change.

Luckily, the future generation of American football is already embracing modern technology. Clemson University’s success story of VR integration adds credibility to this hope.

As per reports from Fox Sports, backup QBs spend time in VR labs to put in the extra yards to replace the graduating starters. The lab helps them familiarize themselves with the plays that they didn’t get to practice due to their backup status resulting in them coming to speed. VR has also helped college athletes stay in shape and complete reps even when they are injured.

With so many success stories, it’s only a matter of time before the VR fever rages in the NFL. Until then, it will be an open secret leveraged only by the Commanders.