Who Is Cam Skattebo’s Girlfriend? All About Chloe Rodriguez

Since being drafted 105th overall by the Giants this April, it hasn’t taken long for Cam Skattebo to become a fan favourite in New York.

The rookie running back has injected life into the Giants’ offense with his energetic running style, three-touchdown performance against the defending champion Eagles, and his infectious chemistry with fellow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Nicknamed “Natureboy” for his relentless, physical style, Skattebo has already earned a Pepsi Rookie of the Week nomination, sits among the league’s top 30 running backs statistically, and has New Yorkers believing that Big Blue might finally have its backfield of the future.

Naturally, as his fame continues to rise, so does the curiosity about the woman who fans now recognize as Skattebo’s biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader — Chloe Rodriguez. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Who Is Chloe Rodriguez?

Rodriguez has been deeply rooted in sports long before her boyfriend’s NFL dreams came true. She is a former cheerleader and track athlete from California State University. However, it was at Sacramento State where the two first met, as Cam Skattebo played for the Hornets and Rodriguez was part of the university’s cheer team back then.

Their friendship quickly turned into romance, and by 2021, Skattebo had made his relationship with Chloe Instagram official with a playful comment under one of her posts — “She’s drippy like Drake in ’06.”

Since then, the two have been inseparable through college football, injuries, and now the NFL spotlight.

Chloe, 23, is currently a gymnastics instructor. Thanks to her competitive cheer background, she has even helped her Clovis East High team clinch a USA Spirit National Championship in the Medium Varsity Show Cheer Intermediate division.

Since graduating, she has also continued performing with her cheer squad at the University for the Creative Arts, where they placed 7th nationally.

But beyond the resume, it’s Rodriguez’s unwavering support that’s won the hearts of fans. Case in point, when Cam Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury during the Giants’ preseason, Chloe was still a regular fixture at games, cheering him on from the stands, sharing updates on his recovery, and celebrating his return to the field in the preseason finale.

And as it’s turned out, she’s also gained her own following among Giants fans for her vibrant game-day appearances.

Whether it was her custom “SKATTEBO #4” denim jacket, her sparkling “SKATT” chain, or her recent hangout with other Giants WAGs at a pumpkin patch Giants’ matchup vs. the Saints, Chloe Rodriguez seems to have truly found her place in Giants fans’ hearts.

So, to sum it up, from Sacramento State sidelines to MetLife Stadium, Chloe Rodriguez has matched Cam Skattebo’s energy every step of the way. And as the RB’s story continues to unfold, it’s hard to imagine anyone but her being there and cheering the loudest.