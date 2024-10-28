Decoding How Jayden Daniels’ 12 Second-Delay Led to His “Hail Mary” Pass To Noah Brown

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“Nothing but God, man, nothing but God,” Jayden Daniels exclaimed in his post-game interview, reflecting on his miraculous 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown. With the game on the line, this incredible throw sealed the victory, allowing the Commanders to escape with an 18-15 win over the Bears.

While Daniels praised God for the Hail Mary, it’s essential to note the crucial role played by his 12.79-second delay.

Although fans and analysts typically advise quarterbacks against holding the ball for over 10 seconds—giving the defense ample time to close in—Daniels turned this strategy on its head. He used the extra time to assess the field and identify his best target: Noah Brown.

Jayden Daniels held onto the ball for 12.79 seconds on his game-winning 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown, the first TD pass with a time to throw over 10 seconds in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).#CHIvsWAS | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/I2mj2wn1hg — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2024

By leveraging his subtle running ability, Daniels created the necessary space to make the throw. He launched a 52-yard pass that traveled 64 yards in the air before being tipped, then an additional 4 yards into Brown’s waiting hands.

Impressively, Daniels scrambled for 40.7 yards before releasing the pass, marking the third-most scramble yards on a touchdown since 2016. Moreover, this was the first touchdown pass with a time to throw exceeding 10 seconds since 2016.

This achievement is significant. In his post-game interview, Daniels reflected on the “long days” he endured after his rib injury, emphasizing his eagerness to return to the field. And he made a big impact against the Bears at Northwest Stadium.

Daniels finished the game with 326 yards and a touchdown, while Caleb Williams managed only 131 yards. For NFL fans, this performance not only showcases Daniels’ resilience but highlights a game-changing moment that will be remembered in league history.