Jayden Daniels vs. Baker Mayfield: QB Stats Comparison Ahead of Commanders – Buccaneers Wild Card Round Clash

The penultimate matchup of NFL wild card weekend features the Washington Commanders (12-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7). Washington and Tampa Bay began their seasons against one another in Week 1. Tonight, the campaign will end for one of them on the same gridiron.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Bucs signal-caller Baker Mayfield should produce plenty of points in the Sunday Night Football affair. The Buccaneers scored 29.5 points per game (4th in NFL) under Mayfield. Across the field, the Commanders posted 28.5 points per contest (5th in NFL).

Mayfield out-dueled Daniels 37-20 in the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite’s NFL debut. Mayfield completed 80% of his passes (24/30) for 289 yards and four touchdowns that afternoon. Daniels passed efficiently – 17/24, 184 yards – but excelled on the ground, racking up 88 yards and two scores. He’ll have to hit more big plays through the air for Washington to beat Tampa in this rematch.

How did Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels perform this season?

Both Mayfield and Daniels produced stellar campaigns for their respective teams in 2024. As mentioned, Daniels is the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts. The No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft racked up 3,658 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions through the air. He added 891 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher.

Mayfield followed up a career-best 2023 season with an even sharper encore. His 4,500 passing yards (3rd) and 41 touchdown passes (2nd) were top-three figures in the league. Only Lamar Jackson (8.6%) threw a touchdown on a higher percentage of his passes than Mayfield (7.2%).

Mayfield doesn’t possess rushing prowess similar to Daniels, but can make plays with his legs. He recorded 378 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns this season. If Washington’s defense gives him space to scramble for first downs, he’ll capitalize to extend drives or score points.

The Bucs are three-point favorites against the Commanders for Sunday’s matchup. Their projected point total (51.5) is the highest of wild card weekend. The historical struggles of rookie quarterbacks in their first playoff start, particularly on the road, support a Tampa Bay victory. However, Daniels isn’t your typical first-year signal-caller and Washington has made great strides since Week 1.

Will Daniels carry the Commanders to an upset triumph? Only time will tell. Regardless, fans are hoping the game will be more thrilling than the four double-digit results that preceded it. Washington may not win, but Daniels and Mayfield should provide fireworks and an entertaining contest.