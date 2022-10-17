Jerry Jeudy Stats: Can The Broncos Wide Receiver Go Big Against The Chargers?

Jerry Jeudy, a reliable wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, is having a good season despite returning from injury.

Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver from the Denver Broncos, is regarded as one of the best trades for the team. He had a successful season last year and is currently in good form.

Jeudy has a decent target share (21%), but a dismal 54% catch rate and only three touchdowns on 167 targets in 2021, including zero on 55 targets. In 2022, we can expect significantly improved efficiency and a significant increase in scoring.

Jerry Jeudy In week 2’s match against the Houston Texans injured his shoulder while attempting to make a catch on a play that was broken up by corner Steven Nelson and subsequently made a comeback.

Jerry Jeudy’s Season So Far

Vs Seahawks

With four receptions for 102 yards and that touchdown, Jeudy finished the game as the Broncos’ leading receiver. Jeudy is on this list not only for his massive 67-yard touchdown reception in the first half, but also for how he adjusted for the underthrown pass, made the contested catch and then simply outran the safety to the end zone.

Vs Houstons

Jeudy suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He had one catch for 11 yards on three targets before leaving the game. At halftime, the team announced that Jeudy would not return for the second half.

Vs 49ers

Jerry returned from injury and had a poor performance against the 49ers. The Broncos lost the game due to a number of dropped passes by the receivers. No drop was more significant than a deep ball down the middle of the field that was intercepted by Jerry.

Vs Raiders

The Raiders won their first game against the Broncos, but Jerry performed admirably, catching two passes. On third down, quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Jeudy for a 32-yard gain. On a 20-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, Jeudy scored his second touchdown of the season.

Vs Colts

During the Broncos’ loss to the Colts, Jerry caught three of eight targets for 53 yards, including a 37-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos have three losses this season and have high hopes with Jerry in order to register a win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

