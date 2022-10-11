Travis Kelce Career Stats: Is He The Greatest Tight End of All Time?

Travis Kelce, a five-time Pro Bowler, is entering his tenth NFL season. Here are some of his career highlights.

Travis Kelce has played a massive role in Kansas City’s success over the years. He came from the University of Cincinnati and was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The college superstar was a two-star prospect who was hunted by the University of Cincinnati, where he won “Tight End of the Year Award” and “College Football Performance Awards.”

In Monday’s 30-29 victory over the Raiders, Kelce had seven receptions on eight targets for 25 yards and four touchdowns. In Sunday’s 41-31 victory over Tampa Bay, Kelce had nine receptions on 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Moreover, in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, Kelce caught five of seven passes for 51 yards on seven targets. For 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 44-21 victory over the Cardinals, Kelce caught eight of his nine targets. Travis’ entire season can only be evaluated once this one is over, but here are some of his career highlights.

Travis Kelce career highlights

In 2020, Kelce broke the NFL record for tight ends with five straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards, breaking his previous mark of four seasons.

Moreover, the tight end made NFL history by becoming the first to record consecutive seasons with 1,229 receiving yards in 2019. (2018-19)

The NFL’s fastest tight end to 8,000 yards was Kelce (113 games). He has 9,005 receiving yards in his career. The second-longest streak in franchise history, Kelce has caught a ball in 110 straight games and has 7,881 receiving yards in his career.

He is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro as well. In fact, Travis was nominated for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2020 after being awarded in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In addition to this, he was named the Chiefs’ 2020 Most Valuable Player. Without a doubt, Travis is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and the fact that he still has a lot left in him, only makes it even more plausible to assume that he will go down as one of the best ever to play the game.

