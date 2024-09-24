Jerry Jones Attempts to Dodge a Bullet With His Response on the Jamie Foxx Video

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones stunned the entire world last week when he was caught reading out the players’ “size” on an Instagram Live with Jamie Foxx. And no, it’s not the stature of a player we’re talking about.

As soon as Jones began delving into the topic, Foxx ended the Live broadcast and went offline, fueling the belief further that the 81-year-old owner was interpreting players’ genitalia. When asked about the same during his brief appearance on “105.3 The Fan,” the Cowboys owner cheekily dismissed the question by responding on a different tangent.

Jerry started talking about his long-standing camaraderie with the comic actor, revealing that they go way back. They have apparently been discussing football and players for years. Therefore, the business tycoon expressed his surprise that it took so long for the duo to go live together, despite having planned it for some time now.

“He’s a great friend. We have had a lot of experience watching players, talking about players, talking about games. It’s just kind of ironic I think when that was supposed to have happened a few years back. But I don’t recall it.”

While Jerry effortlessly managed to dodge the bullet during the interview, netizens were far from pleased with his response. Consequently, they flocked to social media to express their displeasure with the Cowboys owner’s answer.

“Not surprised”: NFL fans are tired of Jerry’s boring answers

After the IG Live went viral, the majority of the fans wanted the context behind Jones’ conversation with Foxx. After all, the duo were not having an everyday run-of-the-mill conversation.

With such lofty expectations, hearing Jones completely ignore the topic was a bummer for many. However, they were not surprised to see the Cowboys owner avoid a potential PR nightmare, with a few expressing amazement at how Jones conveys so much by saying so little.

Nobody is better at saying nothing with a lot of words then jerry — JMD (@jean_dries) September 24, 2024

He said nothing about anything in the video. — The Brodie (@Slimpreacher_) September 24, 2024

lol so he avoided answering the weird conversation he was having huh? Not surprised — ♐️twelve_12♐️ (@MikeRuss1212) September 24, 2024

With Jerry downplaying the IG Live fiasco, the media and fans may be expecting Foxx to address the reality. With the comic actor still having not spoken about the topic, let’s say that this topic is far from over.