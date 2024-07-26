Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Paternity Trial Countersuit in Texarkana: “We Got it Resolved”

Dallas Cowboys’ high-profile owner, Jerry Jones, recently put an end to a legal battle that had him under much scrutiny for the past two years. The paternity suit, filed by 27-year-old Alexandra Davis, claiming Jones as her biological father, reached an unexpected conclusion just as Jones was set to testify in a Texarkana court.

At a press conference ahead of the Cowboys’ training camp, Jones addressed the resolution of the lawsuit:

“We got it resolved like I wanted. It was unfortunate, but it is resolved. And that was of course very sensitive with my family and it was very sensitive with the unique publicity that’s involved with Cowboys. But it was resolved satisfactory for all concerns. I won’t be commenting anymore about it. But I’m certainly where I want to be.”

The roots of this lawsuit trace back to 1998 when Jerry Jones and Cynthia Davis, Alexandra’s mother, entered into an agreement. This arrangement provided financial support on the condition that Jones’s paternity remained undisclosed. However, the situation went south when Alexandra filed a lawsuit to nullify this agreement in 2022.

After that, the Cowboys owner retaliated with a countersuit, seeking $1.6 million in legal fees for what he claimed was a breach of the original deal. And recently, on July 23, 2024, Don Jack, who had acted as an intermediary between Jones and the Davis family in 1998, testified about the settlement details.

His account revealed a comprehensive support package that covered various expenses from tuition to travel and housing. Thereafter, on day two of the trial, the case took an unexpected turn after a lengthy lunch break.

Apparently, Jerry Jones paved the way for Alexandra to drop her legal actions against him.

The resolution of Jerry Jones’ lawsuit came with some revealing insights from the involved parties. Charles Babcock, Jones’ attorney, credited Don Jack’s compelling testimony for the breakthrough. According to Babcock, Jack’s words prompted both sides to reassess their positions, realizing they might have less to dispute than initially thought.

Prosecution and Defense Attorneys Open Up on Sudden Settlement in Jerry Jones’ Lawsuit

This settlement effectively dismissed both the defamation case and the parentage action, the latter of which could have potentially forced Jones to take a paternity test had the outcome not been in his favor. Babcock summarized the situation, saying,

“We’re kind of going to go back to where we were before there were lawsuits, which I think is a great result for all the parties.”

The sentiment was echoed by the opposing side as well, per KTAL NBA 6. Jay Gray, Alexandra’s attorney noted, “All that I can say about the resolution right now is that all parties are happy. I haven’t seen this much of a smile on her face in a long time.” While Cynthia’s attorney added to this positive tone, “We are very happy that she is happy and Alex is happy, and we can all move on.”

With this legal cloud now lifted, Jerry Jones can redirect his full attention to the Cowboys. The team’s roster remains largely unchanged from last season, and Jones can now focus on steering the organization toward success on the field.