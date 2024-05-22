Jer’Zhan Newton Injury Update: Adam Schefter Speaks On The Status of Pivotal Washington Rookie

The Washington Commanders squandered leads last season because of their defensive frailties. That made them overhaul their defence, releasing a load of players while adding some veterans and some new faces. However, one of the promising DTs they drafted in the 2nd round, Jer’Zhan Newton could be out for a while as per Adam Schefter.

Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton has excellent hands. (Prob can’t hit NFL QB like this…) pic.twitter.com/WhYFuAuxHt — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 6, 2024

During the recent episode of Adam Schefter’s podcast, Newton will undergo his 2nd foot surgery after undergoing surgery on the other foot earlier this year. Schefter stated that while the talent is unquestionable, any problem going through multiple surgeries even before OTA’s is concerning.

Schefter asserted that while the Commanders drafted well, it’s the Newton pick that makes him anxious and concerned despite his obvious talents. A couple of surgeries are a red flag and while he is a great pick, they need to regain his health as soon as he can. He said,

“He has surgery on one foot. Now he is having surgery on another foot. I would say everybody had a first-round grade on Johnny Newton. No questions about the player. But when I see a guy before he gets to his first OTA, have Jones-fracture surgery on both feet, that has got to be problematic no matter how good he is. I will say I am already nervous about this Johnny Newton pick. As good a player as he is, two surgeries like that those are red flags.”

As per NBC Sports, Newton is no stranger to surgeries as he is still recovering from a similar one that repaired his partial Jones fracture.

Newton is a recent addition to numerous defensive signings that the Commanders made this off-season after letting go of several players from the last season.

Defensive Exits For Washington Commanders During Off-Season

The Commanders released safties Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves and Terrell Burgess, and cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and D’Angelo Mandell. They also let go of defensive ends Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, Efe Obada, Joshua Pryor and Shaka Toney.

Defensive tackles Abdullah Anderson, David Bada, and Curtis Brooks were also released. Linebackers Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson, David Mayo, Jabril Cox, Jon Harris, and Brandon Bouyer-Randle were also sent off. While quality replacements have been brought in, they won’t be enough to replace the volume.

They signed LS Tyler Ott, LB Anthony Pittman, DE Efe Obada, DE Dorance Armstrong, S Jeremy Chinn, LB Frankie Luvu, DE Dante Fowler Jr, S Jeremy Reaves, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DE Clelin Ferrell, CB James Pierre, and LB Mykal Walker.

They also drafted DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, LB Jordan Magee, Safety Dominque Hampton, CB Mike Sainristil and DT Newton. Most of the free agency signings are vets who would need adequate cover, so they desperately need Jer’Zhan Newton to recover from the surgery before the season starts. While they are in the rebuilding phase, the season looks promising for the Commanders.