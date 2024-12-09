mobile app bar

Jets Owner Woody Johnson Celebrates Garrett Wilson’s Enormous Feat Despite the Team Getting Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Alex Murray
Published

Garrett Wilson and Woody Johnson

Garrett Wilson (left) and Woody Johnson (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the rest of the New York Jets believed “it’s not over” prior to their Week 14 contest. Well, that’s exactly what their season is after they lost that game to the Miami Dolphins in overtime, 32-26. It was their ninth loss in 10 games, but most importantly, it mathematically eliminated them from the postseason. However, Garrett Wilson was able to at least provide a silver lining.

With seven catches for 114 yards against the Dolphins, Wilson ran his career receiving yard total to 3,022. That’s the most ever by a Jets player through his first three seasons—and the 3rd-year pro still has four games to build on those numbers. Jets owner Woody Johnson made sure to celebrate this unique feat in the face of an avalanche of negativity following the team’s official elimination from playoff contention.

“Garrett Wilson continues to be great. He now has the most receiving yards in franchise history through his first 3 seasons,” Johnson tweeted on X.

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year started the day off 30 yards behind Keyshawn Johnson’s previous record of 2,938. The former Jets receiver set his mark after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1996.

Wilson has been a rare bright spot for a 2024 Jets team that has been sorely lacking them. Despite the overall struggles of Aaron Rodgers and New York’s 19th-ranked passing attack (212.8 yards per game), Wilson has continued to thrive. Among WRs, he’s seen more targets than anyone, with 128. He’s also tied for 1st with 81 receptions, his 877 yards rank him 7th, and his 47 1st downs rank 5th.

Perhaps his importance is most clearly communicated with one stat, however: target percentage. Wilson has seen 28.3 percent of all of  Rodgers‘ passes this season, which is the 3rd-highest mark in the league behind only Justin Jefferson and Malik Nabers.

So, you can see why Woody Johnson would want to focus on Wilson after the latest heartbreak in a season full of them on Sunday.

Jets fans, however, aren’t satisfied with Wilson breaking some obscure franchise record (no matter how impressive the feat). They were hoping that their postseason drought (the league’s longest) would end this year, but instead, it stretched to 14 seasons. That’s six more than the next-closest skid, which belongs to the Denver Broncos, who are poised to end their streak of futility in 2024.

Fan reactions to Johnson’s tweet ranged from fury with the owner to begrudging the celebration of Wilson’s talent. All seem to agree on one thing, though: they don’t like Woody Johnson.

Woody Johnson fired both his head coach and general manager this year, and even tried to bench the QB he worked so hard to bring in after just four starts. At least he got the Garrett Wilson pick right, though. Whatever that’s worth.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Alex Murray

Alex Murray

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

