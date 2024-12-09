Jets Owner Woody Johnson Celebrates Garrett Wilson’s Enormous Feat Despite the Team Getting Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the rest of the New York Jets believed “it’s not over” prior to their Week 14 contest. Well, that’s exactly what their season is after they lost that game to the Miami Dolphins in overtime, 32-26. It was their ninth loss in 10 games, but most importantly, it mathematically eliminated them from the postseason. However, Garrett Wilson was able to at least provide a silver lining.

Advertisement

With seven catches for 114 yards against the Dolphins, Wilson ran his career receiving yard total to 3,022. That’s the most ever by a Jets player through his first three seasons—and the 3rd-year pro still has four games to build on those numbers. Jets owner Woody Johnson made sure to celebrate this unique feat in the face of an avalanche of negativity following the team’s official elimination from playoff contention.

“Garrett Wilson continues to be great. He now has the most receiving yards in franchise history through his first 3 seasons,” Johnson tweeted on X.

.@GarrettWilson_V continues to be great. He now has the most receiving yards in franchise history through his first 3 seasons. #NYJ pic.twitter.com/VxICiQHYSS — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) December 9, 2024

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year started the day off 30 yards behind Keyshawn Johnson’s previous record of 2,938. The former Jets receiver set his mark after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1996.

Wilson has been a rare bright spot for a 2024 Jets team that has been sorely lacking them. Despite the overall struggles of Aaron Rodgers and New York’s 19th-ranked passing attack (212.8 yards per game), Wilson has continued to thrive. Among WRs, he’s seen more targets than anyone, with 128. He’s also tied for 1st with 81 receptions, his 877 yards rank him 7th, and his 47 1st downs rank 5th.

Perhaps his importance is most clearly communicated with one stat, however: target percentage. Wilson has seen 28.3 percent of all of Rodgers‘ passes this season, which is the 3rd-highest mark in the league behind only Justin Jefferson and Malik Nabers.

So, you can see why Woody Johnson would want to focus on Wilson after the latest heartbreak in a season full of them on Sunday.

Jets fans, however, aren’t satisfied with Wilson breaking some obscure franchise record (no matter how impressive the feat). They were hoping that their postseason drought (the league’s longest) would end this year, but instead, it stretched to 14 seasons. That’s six more than the next-closest skid, which belongs to the Denver Broncos, who are poised to end their streak of futility in 2024.

Fan reactions to Johnson’s tweet ranged from fury with the owner to begrudging the celebration of Wilson’s talent. All seem to agree on one thing, though: they don’t like Woody Johnson.

Surely this would mean that we’re playoff contenders right👀 — Boogz🇵🇷🇨🇴 (@iAmBoogie4) December 9, 2024

Too bad he's isn't gonna wanna stay here cause you're the worst owner in the history of sports. — Nick✈(Redskin Fan) (@JetsFanNick) December 9, 2024

Extend him please — Israel D (@israeldms7) December 9, 2024

Put your money where your mouth is when it comes time to compensate him , you’re even too damn cheap to repair the turf at MetLife. — @JSM319 (@SammyGr43595219) December 9, 2024

Woody Johnson fired both his head coach and general manager this year, and even tried to bench the QB he worked so hard to bring in after just four starts. At least he got the Garrett Wilson pick right, though. Whatever that’s worth.