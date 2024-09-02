Jimmy Horn Jr. Witnesses Sudden Rise In Popularity On Social Media After Sensational Season Opener

College football season has barely begun and we might already have an early contender for the breakout star of the year in Jimmy Horn Jr. The WR’s standout performance against North Dakota seems to have struck a chord among fans as he has reportedly gained more than 50,000+ followers on Instagram since the game.

The question however is why? What has Jimmy Horn Jr. displayed in one game that’s given him so much love? The answer is quite simple. For starters, every season has an underdog breakout star. Jimmy with his career-high 198 receiving yards, seven catches, and a 69-yard touchdown fits the mold for this category. He has a talent that attracts a lot of attention.

But what’s unique to him is his story. It’s no secret that Horn’s performance against North Dakota was set in the backdrop of his father’s incarceration on grounds of drug-related crimes. Moreover, a deeper look into his childhood story and his dynamic with his single father makes Horn’s season opener even more impressive.

Combining his talent and his solid backstory makes him a strong underdog character for this season. Hence it’s no wonder that the Colorado Buffs WR is getting all the love from the netizens with many hoping for a big future for the WR.

Even the scouts share a similar prediction for Jimmy Horn Jr. as reports have placed the youngster to be a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect.

Scouts Liken Jimmy Horn Jr. To Garrett Wilson

When a team has two sure-shot first-round draft contenders in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, it’s a herculean task to upstage them in a match. This is exactly what Jimmy Horn Jr. did against North Dakota as he led the team for the most receptions [7] and for the most receiving yards [198].

While we did see glimpses of his talent in the last three years, his first game as a starter for the Buffs has shown us enough to say that he has a lot of potential. Even the NFL scouts think the same as reports reveal that “several NFL scouts” believe “Horn could ‘translate’ just like Garrett Wilson at the NFL level.”

Being likened to the Jets superstar is truly high praise but is it an exaggeration? There are enough similarities between the duo to make a case. For starters, both of them are top-quality slot receivers. At the same time, they have an explosive side to them that can add life to an anemic offense.

That said, it’s important to reiterate that this is the first proper season as a starter for the 21-year-old Jimmy. His showings despite his personal battles have been impressive. But what makes talent achieve success is consistency.