Does WWE Icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Own The XFL?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a top name in the world of pro wrestling and Hollywood for over two decades. In fact, the former 10-time world champion’s net worth in 2023 is a staggering $800 Million US Dollars. And considering his income, it’s obvious he would like to invest some of it in other businesses. However, does The Rock own the XFL, a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league?

Other than being a WWE legend and one of the top Hollywood stars, The Rock is also a successful businessman. From movie-making (Seven Bucks Productions) to liquor (Teremana Tequila), the megastar is involved in over half a dozen businesses.

And as to the XFL, the answer is Yes. The Rock is indeed one of the owners of the professional football league.

The Rock alongside his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia purchased the XFL in 2020

In 2001, spearheaded by Vince McMahon, a joint collaboration between WWE and NBC resulted in the formation of the XFL. Though the league lasted for just one season mainly because of the poor ratings.

However, the former WWE CEO tried to revive the league in 2020, but failed following the COVID-19 outbreak. And when everybody thought XFL was done for good, The Rock bought the league.

In August 2020, The Rock alongside his longtime business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia purchased the XFL for $15 million. The reason behind the purchase was reported that The Rock was a football player during his college days. It was that passion for the sport that led to him buying the XFL.

This Saturday, the league will kickstart its 2023 season and for the first time, The Rock will oversee the operations.

The Hollywood megastar hasn’t appeared on WWE TV for more than three years

WWE is a home for The Rock as he, on many occasions, has confessed that publicly. Still, the former 10-time world champion hasn’t made an appearance on WWE TV for the last 40 months. Despite almost every dirt shirt reporting he will return to the WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Great One didn’t appear.

As a matter of fact, the last time he was on WWE TV was on October 4, episode of SmackDown in 2019. It was the 20th Anniversary episode of the show. Moreover, he hasn’t wrestled a proper match in the WWE ring for the last 10 years. And considering his current schedule, it’s very unlikely that fans will see him at WrestleMania 39.

