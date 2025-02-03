Who Is Peyton Manning’s Son, Marshall, Who’s Turning Heads With His QB Skills at the Pro Bowl?

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning with his son Marshall before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite Eli and Peyton Manning being the heartbeats of the last three editions of the NFL Pro Bowl games, this year saw a new Manning make waves. 13-year-old Marshall Manning, son of the legendary Peyton Manning, stole the show with his impressive ball-slinging skills to Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and others, proving once again that the Manning family is a true QB powerhouse.

Born on 31st March 2011, Marshall will have to wait a few more years from playing in the CFB or the NFL. But the teenager has already started preparing for the big leagues by playing QB for the Bruins [Cherry Creeks] out of Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Interestingly enough, Marshall also has a twin sister — Mosley Thompson Manning. Like Marshall, Mosley also plays flag football. But based on recent evidence, it feels like Marshall, who hilariously idolizes Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, is the next big QB from the Manning family.

For those out of context, at the recently concluded Pro Bowl, Marshall threw a stunning dime to the Bengals WR in the end zone, who then converted it to a TD. As soon as the NFL world saw visuals of Marshall’s pass, everyone was stunned to see a teenager throw a football with such accuracy and poise.

For fans, Marshall’s accuracy and poise once again reminded them why the Manning family is considered the greatest football family of all time. The fact that Archie Manning’s legacy, dating back to the 1960s, continues to thrive, with each generation showing more promise than the last, was particularly impressive to netizens.

Others, meanwhile, were already speculating where Marshall would end up in the NFL. Most joked that the Broncos, the team his father played for, would call dibs.

The most valid prediction, however, came from an X user who believes that Arch and Marshall will be the Eli-Peyton of this generation.

Colts RB, Jonathan Taylor, who was right behind Marshall while he made passes, also couldn’t stop himself from letting Peyton’s son know that he was the young GOAT. Taylor, like all of us, was simply mesmerized by Marshall’s arm strength and accuracy at such a young age.

“Whoa! The young G.O.A.T. The young bull. The future,” Taylor said while watching Marshall throw. “Hey, bro, that was a heck of a ball you threw, man… Marshall Manning, the future right here.”

And to top this all, Marshall Manning already got his first college offer. Thanks to Peyton Manning’s son’s throw going viral, the 13-year-old’s video came under the watchful eyes of Colorado’s director of player personnel, Corey Phillips.

The Buffs executive surprisingly tried to outsmart the competition by publicly asking Peyton Manning’s contact to sign him for the Buffs. “My eyes don’t lie, can somebody get me in contact with young Marshall’s father so I can do it right,” posted Philips on “X” with the hashtags — “Let Me Offer Him Now” and “I Know A Baller When I See One.”

It’s rare for the entire NFL community to find itself on the same page. However, Marshall Manning is such a special talent that he has already united the entire sporting community. With a dad as talented as Peyton Manning to guide him, it’s exciting to imagine what Marshall’s ceiling could look like.