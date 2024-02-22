Drake Maye Net Worth: How Much Has the North Carolina QB Earned Till Now?

How much is Drake Maye worth?

Net Worth $1 million Born August 30, 2002 Age 21 Designation Professional Athlete Nationality American Marital Status Single Team North Carolina Tar Heels Football Last Updated February 22, 2024

Introduction

21-year-old North Carolina native Drake Maye is arguably one of the hottest rookie prospects in American football today. The QB has been an over-achiever since school piling up awards and breaking records. Maye shot to fame in 2022 when his debut as a starter for the UNC resulted in Maye breaking university records as he registered the most passing yards (4321) and TDs (38) in a single season. His record-breaking exploits made him the ACC Player of the Year (2022), ACC Offensive Player of the Year (2022), and ACC Rookie of the Year (2022). Maye is now rumored to be the second draft pick in upcoming NFL drafts.

Advertisement

Early Life & High School

Born on the 30th of August 2002, in Charlotte, North Carolina, Drake Maye hails from a sporting family. Maye’s father Mark played for North Carolina as a QB from 1983 to 1987. His brothers Luke, Beau, and Cole meanwhile played basketball professionally. Drake however followed his father’s footsteps and pursued a path in football. Maye attended Myers Park High School where he started his football career.

Drake showed immense potential at the school level itself. The QB’s consistent superlative performances made the American website Max Preps award him with the Football Player of the Year award. Many outlets also rated him as a four-star prospect. After an impressive school career, it was natural that Maye wasn’t short of college offers. Hence when the decision-making time came, the QB committed college football at Alabama in July 2019 allured by Coach Nick Saban’s charm.

Advertisement

Hailing from North Carolina and his father’s past history, many expected Maye to commit to UNC. However, a year later, things took a dramatic turn when Maye de-committed with Albama citing a desire to re-assess his options. Within a month, Maye firmly decided to stick to his roots and joined the UNC in one of the biggest storylines of that season. Luckily for Maye, he made the right decision.

College

After making a bold choice pre-season by de-committing for Alabama, Maye had a rough start to life with the North Carolina Tar Heels. In his debut season in 2021, the QB was third on the depth chart behind Sam Howell and Jacolby Criswell. He red-shirted the maximum limit of four times and shone only once when starter Sam Howell was injured. In that match against Wofford, Maye came into play in the second half and registered the first TD of his career. He also made 4 carries for 38 yards in that match.

Things however changed in his second season. Sam Howell owing to stellar performances left for NFL. This meant the throne to be the starting QB for UNC was up for grabs. After a close battle with Criswell, Maye was finally announced as the starter a week before the season opener. Since then, life became a fairytale for the talented QB. In his first game as a starter, Maye broke Tar Heel history to be the first QB to throw 5 passing TDs in their debut.

Maye didn’t stop as he kept on building this momentum with TDs after TDs. In the first 5 games, Maye ended up scoring 22 TDs thanks to his stellar consistency. He followed it up in the next 5 games helping the Tar Heels to win the ACC Coastal Division 9-1. After the win, however, things took a u-turn. Maye & Co. went on a losing spree with UNC going on a 4-match losing streak ending with a Holiday Bowl loss against Oregon.

Drake ended his debut season as a starter with a record of 9-5. In this process, he broke all Tar Heel records by registering the most passing yards (4321) and most passing TDs (38) in a single season. This led to a lot of lucrative NIL deal offerings from rival universities. However, Maye continued with Carolina for his final season. In his final season with the UNC, Maye didn’t skip a beat from 2022 as he kept up his performances despite a change in offensive coaching.

Advertisement

Maye kept on piling numbers but just like last season, the Tar Heels couldn’t finish well and ended the regular season 8-4. Maye ended the season with an impressive 24 TDs and 3608 passing yards. At the end of the season, Maye declared his intention to sit for the 2024 NFL draft.

NFL Draft

After a stellar college career shattering all UNC records, Drake Maye is a man in high demand ahead of the NFL drafts. As per major mocks across medi, Maye is earmarked to be the second draft pick with the rumored potential destinations being the Washington Commanders or the New England Patriots.

What is Drake Maye’s salary?

As per CA Knowledge, Drake Maye earns an annual salary of $90,000. Sports website Sportskeeda also reports that the QB has signed brand endorsement deals with Yake Gaming and Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits. While the commercials from these deals aren’t known yet, CA Knowledge believes Maye’s net worth to be around $1 million.

How many passing TDs Drake Maye make in his college career?

Drake Maye in his three years with North Carolina has registered himself in the history books of the University. In the three seasons, the talented QB has covered 8,081 passing yards, which is the 5th highest yards covered in UNC’s history. His 4321 yards covered in the 2022 season makes him the player to cover the highest number of yards in a single season for UNC.

How many passing yards did Drake Maye cover in his college career?

With 63 TDs in three seasons, Maye finds himself 4th in the overall list of Passing TDs scored for the UNC. Maye however is a joint first for scoring the most TDs (38) in a single season during his monstrous 2022 season.