JJ McCarthy, JJ Watt and Others Get Enchanted by Sam Darnold’s Electric Game Against Packers

Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) tosses the football during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold has emerged as the hottest wildcard this season. After taking over for the injured JJ McCarthy, Darnold has been leaving a fiery trail, leading the Vikings to a perfect 4-0 record this season. And as he continues his march into the matchup against Green Bay, the NFL world can’t help but be in awe of his performance.

Advertisement

Darnold tallied his 10th touchdown of the season in the first quarter of the game against the Packers, reclaiming his position as the NFL leader in that category.

In the first half, the USC product completed 11 out of 15 passes, three touchdowns for 136 yards. By the end of halftime, the Vikings held a comfortable lead of 21.

McCarthy, who couldn’t debut in the regular season having suffered a preseason injury, applauded Darnold’s performance on social media. The rookie shared a post on his Instagram story from a Vikings page celebrating the team’s 28-7 lead, which included a humorous quip that read, “Attention: Your peer has conceded the game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage)

However, it wasn’t just the Minnesota rookie who expressed his excitement at the spectacular performance. Sports journalist Mina Kimes, who’s been an ardent defender of the QB, reaffirmed his faith in Darnold by sharing a GIF:

Watching Sam Darnold thrive after years of defending him online pic.twitter.com/u9NhHzEZpi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 29, 2024

Former safety Ryan Clark also gushed about Darnold’s jaw-dropping touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, despite the airtight coverage from Green Bay.

“Sam Darnold you beautiful soul!!.” he wrote on X. “How in the heck did you fit that ball into coverage to Jjetas, and how in the world did you track that Justin Jefferson?”

Sam Darnold you beautiful soul!! How in the heck did you fit that ball into coverage to Jjetas, and how in the world did you track that Justin Jefferson? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 29, 2024

Robert Griffin III was all praises for Darnold’s understanding of the defensive coverage as well. The former NFL star appreciated his grasp on navigating past opponent’s safeties.

Sam Darnold showing great understanding of the defensive coverage. Safety is cheated to the field pre snap and post snap stays there, so no need to “look off” the safety. Get your eyes to the double move to help the corner bite and make the appropriate throw. –@NFL pic.twitter.com/jUVvclWnNH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 29, 2024

Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniels also took to X to celebrate Darnold leading in passing touchdowns this season.

Sam Darnold is off to an insane start again. Leads the NFL in TD passes pic.twitter.com/b6Ljg6UxB2 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 29, 2024

Similarly, Rich Eisen complimented the quarterback’s fiery play with a GIF. The leading NFL commentator posted a clip of a burning man walking on calmy, with the caption: “Live shot of Sam Darnold.”

Live shot of Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/978QvAX5TI — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 29, 2024

Emmanuel Acho praised Darnold’s immaculate passing skills and referred to him to be among the top 3 QBs of the league.

Sam Darnold doesn’t throw passes his receivers can catch, he throws passes his receivers CANT DROP! How the hell did he do this?! Playing like a top 3 QB right now! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/TX4VuYS9mt — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 29, 2024

Former Houston DE, JJ Watt, went on to celebrate the Vikings’ success, calling the franchise’s conquest a “wagon!”

Vikings are an absolute WAGON right now. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 29, 2024

The 2024 season seems to be going well for Sam Darnold and his team. If everything continues on this same path, who knows, we might get a wild card MVP in the Vikings QB!