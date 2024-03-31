JJ McCarthy & Katya Kuropas’ Adorable Instagram Post Gets Hijacked by Curious NFL Fans

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses Katya Kuropas, his girlfriend, to celebrate after 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Michigan Wolverines’ JJ McCarthy has been making waves in the NFL draft world. He has sparked major curiosity and conjecture concerning his potential landing spots in the draft due to his impressive skills and promise. While most NFL fans eagerly anticipate the 2024 Draft, they recently inundated McCarthy’s fiancee’s Instagram post with comments, weighing in on which team they think JJ should join.

Advertisement

Katya Kuropas recently pleased her fans with lovely pictures of her and JJ McCarthy spending quality time with their dog in California. Her caption, “California for a couple of months,” prompted an influx of comments from the Los Angeles Chargers fans, eagerly suggesting McCarthy join their team.

However, Chargers fans were not the only ones chiming in with their suggestions. Fans from Michigan and Minnesota also shared their desires for McCarthy to think about possibly choosing the Detroit Lions or the Minnesota Vikings for his NFL future.

Advertisement

JJ McCarthy has generated quite the pre-draft buzz due to multiple convincing factors. His abilities extend beyond his mobility, as he is highly proficient at executing plays, especially when throwing while on the run. Moreover, the former Michigan QB’s exceptional rate of converting third-and-long plays is considered to be one of the best.

Possible Landing Spots For JJ McCarthy

So, where in the NFL does JJ McCarthy fit in well? The Washington Commanders have become a tempting choice for McCarthy, especially given their vital need for a quarterback. They are considering Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback for week one, but they still do not have a clear long-term plan. However, there are firm speculations that Washington may also choose to turn toward Drake Maye in the draft, who is widely seen as the second-best quarterback in the class.

In the meantime, Minnesota has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to secure McCarthy’s services ahead of the draft. Following Kirk Cousins’ departure in free agency, Minnesota even face a daunting decision to establish a sustainable long-term plan at quarterback to prevent becoming irrelevant. Hence, they can offer an appealing chance for the former Michigan QB.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Vikings have an impressive group of wide receivers, led by up-and-coming standout Justin Jefferson and versatile playmaker Jordan Addison. Moreover, McCarthy could even benefit from the recent addition of Sam Darnold as he navigates his first season as a rookie. Additionally, Rumors are also circulating about a possible trade between Minnesota and the Patriots with the third overall pick, which would allow the Vikings to choose between McCarthy and Jayden Daniels.

Now, what if New England decides not to make the trade? JJ McCarthy might still be selected as the third overall pick. The Patriots too have an urgency to bring in a quarterback and their recent coaching switch could lead to a wish to make a big impact quickly. While several mock drafts point the Patriots’ fingers toward wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the offensive strategy of New England resembles the one McCarthy excelled at in Michigan.