JJ McCarthy Not Being Ready Lends Sam Darnold The Opportunity of a Lifetime

While the unofficial depth chart doesn’t mean anything, there is some truth to the Vikings chart. Sam Darnold, who is occupying the QB1 spot ahead of Minesotta’s first-round pick, JJ McCarthy and Nick Mullen, could indicate the franchise’s plans for the season. JJ has impressed during the training camp but his unreadiness means a golden opportunity for the former 49ers QB.

Tom Pelissero, Steve Wyche, and Mike Garafolo dive into the latest developments during the latest episode of the “NFL Insiders” podcast. The panelists liked Vikings promoting Darnold to do the job this season ahead of McCarthy.

While asserting that JJ played in a pro-style offense under Harbaugh, they pointed out that Wolverine’s offense didn’t rely on their QB to throw the ball 40-50 times. That is something many expect McCarthy to do now. He’s capable of doing that but isn’t ready.

The Vikings were always going to draft a QB but didn’t want to be left exposed if the rookie didn’t work. So before doing that they signed Darnold, a shot-caller with upside and experience, giving him a solid $10 million-a-year contract.

He might be a bridge in Minnesota but great performances this season could open up more opportunities for him in the future. The Vikings have a great supporting offense around Sam and there is no reason he won’t succeed.

“I like it because JJ McCarthy was a guy that was in pro-style kind of offense. But he’s not the guy they relied on to throw it 40-50 times. They bring in Sam Darnold who still hasn’t had an ideal scenario. This is it right here with a good coaching staff, and plenty of targets.”

Sam Darnold looks to be in pole position to get the job and will likely get a head start this pre-season as the Vikings look to start the season on the front foot.

Kevin O’Connell Sheds Light on QB Situation in Minnesota

Young offense and lack of experience at the QB position have made Kevin O’Connell take a smart decision to maximize every opportunity to get that offense running. As per A to Z Sports, the Vikings HC is allowing his starter Darnold take reps during their pre-season games.

Teams like to play smart and don’t start their starters to avoid injuries. But O’Connell talked about taking more risks, being more physical, and taking more bumps and bruises to prepare a group of guys capable of competing at the highest level.

The Vikings have taken a sensible approach toward McCarthy much like the Patriots despite being in a better position. They are not rushing his development and allowing him to learn an offense that relies on passing.

With no Kirk Cousins to rely on, O’Connell has to run the offense as per the strengths of his QBs. The guys around Darnold like Jefferson have to step up their game if the franchise wants to make playoffs in a tough division with teams like the Packers, Bears, and Lions, all in a better position to make the postseason.