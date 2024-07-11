JJ McCarthy’s Curiosity Earns Praise from Justin Jefferson: “I Love His Questioning”

While the Minnesota Vikings envision JJ McCarthy as their future franchise quarterback, it’s uncertain whether he will start from Week 1. Still, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks forward to building chemistry in their first season together. After all, their successful partnership could be a sign of great things for the NFC North squad.

Moreover, as Jefferson shared with Rich Eisen on the latter’s eponymous program, McCarthy isn’t letting an accomplished college football career get to his head. The former Michigan standout remains curious about improving his game by asking several questions about becoming a top-level quarterback. McCarthy often directs those questions to Jefferson because, as the wideout revealed, the rookie’s locker is next to him,

“He definitely wants to ask questions. He wants to learn how to become a top quarterback. He wants to learn how to become a problem in this league, and he’s consistently asking me different questions about how you did this or how did you become this… I love his attitude, I love his curiosity.”

The Vikings have high hopes for JJ McCarthy after making him the fifth quarterback selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They even traded one spot up to ensure he’ll land in Minnesota. But while expectations for him are high, Eisen wasn’t surprised about McCarthy asking the right questions because, as he bragged humbly, they are from products of Ann Arbor.

Jefferson, a National Championship-winning LSU alumnus, took that comment with a smile. However, he commented that McCarthy is showing the right attitude by getting as much wisdom as possible to start his NFL career. It’s a mindset that the 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year will need to expedite his readiness to take over from Sam Darnold.

In addition to asking the right questions, McCarthy’s mastery of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s playbook will be a key to his success. In doing so, Jefferson added that the young quarterback is doing as much as possible to install every formation and play call in his head.

McCarthy’s Insatiable Appetite for the Playbook

Jefferson is encouraging McCarthy to continue being a student of the game. Learning the playbook is one thing, but he must also observe as it happens on the field. Likewise, experience is always the best teacher, and playing more snaps will help him become a problem in the league.

McCarthy will have much success with Jefferson and the Vikings once he knows O’Connell’s playbook like the back of his hand. It’s a winning playbook, as shown by the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

O’Connell was the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Vikings. He brought that success in his first year in Minnesota, turning an 8-9 team into a 13-4 division winner.