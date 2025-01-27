“Job Well Done”: Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kyla Nicole Applauds Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts After Eagles’ Emphatic Win

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stand on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After what is officially now the most dominant NFC Championship victory in NFL history, the Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three years. Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts guided the Birds to a record-breaking 55-23 victory over their divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Somewhat notably, the rushing duo drew praise from a recognizable fan.

Media personality and model, Kyla Nicole, to some known as the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chief star TE, Travis Kelce, made sure to praise both of the Eagles’ premiere rushers. Totaling the most points to ever be scored in a conference championship game, Nicole had nothing but praise for Barkley and Hurts’ contributions.

7 rushing TDs

Hurts 256 passing YDs

Barkley 118 rushing YDs

55 pts, most in championship game history

Complete play elevation and domination from last week.

Job. Well. DONE. https://t.co/e7m1Hhx94y — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) January 26, 2025

Barkley gave the Eagles the upper hand early on after scoring two touchdowns on his first two rushing attempts. The former New York Giant found the endzone three times throughout Sunday’s contest, as did his duel-threat QB.

Throwing for 246 passing yards and a passing touchdown, in addition to scoring three rushing touchdowns, Hurts single-handedly outscored Washington. Averaging 7.9 rushing yards per carry, Barkley dominated early and often as well. The Eagles’ two biggest stars were ultimately responsible for 384 of the total team yards.

Nicole’s words of admiration come a week after she urged caution to Eagles fans after the team’s 28-22 win over the Rams. Kayla had rang the alarm that the Eagles would have to do much more if they wanted to beat the Commanders. Well, they did just that and a bit more.

Now that they have secured a place at Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles will need to rely successfully on the rushing prowess of both men one more time. Barkley is now averaging 147.33 rushing yards and 1.66 rushing touchdowns on 6.83 yards per carry. Both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City ranked in the top 12 against the run throughout the 2024 regular season.

Both of the AFC contenders only allowed 13 rushing touchdowns all season long, with both of them ranking in the top 11 for the least points allowed. If Philadelphia hopes to deliver the NFC its first Super Bowl title since 2022, they’ll need the talent of Barkley to shine through the cracks in these defenses.

Likewise, Hurts’ 199 passing yards on 16 completions were his highest of the playoffs so far. If he’s going to beat the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, he’s going to need to use his arm. Despite having a propensity to break off huge plays, the Eagles offense will still be reliant on Hurts to find the endzone.

Despite its controversy, Hurts’ “tush push” will continue to put points on the board for Philadelphia. So long as he is healthy enough to sustain the general impact that’s associated with the play itself, the Alabama QB will be needed to secure touchdowns for the Eagles.

The dynamic duo of Barkley and Hurts will take center stage on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9th, 6:30 pm, in New Orleans, Louisiana.