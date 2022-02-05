“Joe Burrow is the closest thing left to Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless compares Bengals star QB to the NFL legend ahead of historic Super Bowl

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals on an unbelievable run into the Super Bowl, just like Tom Brady did in his 2nd season. And Skip Bayless believes Burrow might be the closest man left to the NFL GOAT.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Tom Brady similarly, led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season ever. Which he eventually won, thanks to his super last-minute drive to set up an Adam Vinatieri winner.

So if Burrow does beat the Rams, he will have himself in some pretty elite company.

Skip Bayless compared the Joe Burrow to Tom Brady

In the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless had another hot take on Joe Burrow’s comparison to Tom Brady.

“He’s (Joe Burrow) the closest thing left to Tom Brady. He’s Brady-esque. I’m not saying he’ll ever be Tom Brady but he operates his offense the same way Brady did. He can speed read it, find the most open receiver and deliver a very catchable and accurate pass the way nobody else can, consistently.”

“His physical and mental toughness is up there with Brady’s. It’s hard to gauge it because it’s hard to see and feel that this quarterback has taken this punishment but obviously, he went down nine times in Tennessee and still won.”

“Playing quarterback to me is mostly about intangibles. It helps to have a big arm but it helps a lot more to have an accurate arm that’s above average and off the charts intangibles. Mental, physical toughness under fire. Poise under fire. Pocket feet are more important than down the field speed. This team believes in him as their leader.”

Joe Burrow is the closest thing left to Tom Brady. More @Undisputed, now on FS1pic.twitter.com/AlhiENKC4C — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2022

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he was still one of the best QBs in the league.

So Burrow’s comparisons already are pretty sick.

Also Read: “Just two bad a** dudes with big football dreams”: Joe Burrow and Dwayne Johnson share an uncanny resemblance as ‘The Rock’ congratulates Bengals QB for Super Bowl appearance