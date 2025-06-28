Celebrity Home Burglaries: After Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, Brad Pitt’s $5.5 Million Mansion Targeted During ‘F1’ Promo Tour

Being a high-profile celebrity or star athlete comes at a cost. You sacrifice your privacy, fans expect constant access to your life, paparazzi follow your every move—and now, you have to worry about the safety of your home. Burglars have begun targeting the residences of the rich and famous, and the latest victim is none other than Brad Pitt.

While Pitt plays a character living out of a van in his latest film F1, he resides in a $5.5 million mansion in Los Angeles, and burglars recently broke into it while he was out of the country promoting the movie. According to local authorities, three men scaled the walls of his estate and entered through a front window.

The break-in has cast a shadow over what should’ve been a celebratory moment. F1, a $200 million project, released on Friday, June 27th, and has been performing well in theaters so far. But Pitt isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight who became a target. Similar incidents have occurred at the homes of Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban.

And the trend isn’t limited to actors. Star athletes have also become targets. NFL icons like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow have had their homes burglarized. In a major bust, Florida police arrested seven Chilean nationals in connection with these crimes. The group allegedly stole around $2 million in cash, watches, jewelry, and valuables—including a safe they later cracked open.

The suspects now face federal charges for conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

Burglars also targeted several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, stealing $167,000 worth of property from one of them, including a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton suitcase, jewelry, and a firearm. They didn’t spare NBA players either—Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reportedly fell victim to the same crime ring.

In today’s world, it seems not even the most famous names are safe in their own home. Well, Brad Pitt won’t be sweating much despite the robbery since he is worth $400 million.