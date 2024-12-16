“Joe Burrow Kinda Game”: Netizens React as Jared Goff Sets Unwanted Record in Lions’ Week 15 Loss to the Bills

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against Buffalo Bills during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Credit- Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills came mighty close to losing another game, thanks to their sieve-like defense. Detroit and Jared Goff gave the Bills one hell of a fight. Despite putting on a brilliant offensive display, Goff ended up with an unfortunate record on his resume.

With an astonishing 494 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, Goff became the first player to put up such numbers, only to lose the game.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Jared Goff’s unbelievable performance. Many compared him to Joe Burrow, noting that while the Bengals quarterback delivers similar efforts every week, his team often ends up on the losing side.

Some fans brought up the Lions’ resilience, pointing out that they still managed to win a game earlier this season despite Goff throwing five interceptions, suggesting that “it all evens out.” However, much of the criticism was aimed at Detroit’s defense with frustrated fans calling for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be fired.

Jared Goff delivered an unbelievable performance on paper, but the stats don’t tell the whole story. A significant portion of his production came late in the fourth quarter against a Buffalo defense focused on protecting their lead rather than playing aggressively.

The Bills entered the final quarter with a commanding 17-point advantage but allowed the Lions to make a late charge back into the game, in what turned out of a shootout and a great display of offensive football from both teams.

Detroit and Jared Goff gave them a good scare when the QB put on a passing show, relishing the opportunity that the Bills defense gave him in the 4th quarter. While the Lions attempted a late rally, their efforts came too late to turn the game around—especially with their defense struggling all night to contain Buffalo’s offense. Their run game too was nonexistent on the night.

So, the Bills managed to get over the line, thanks to the clock running out, winning 48-42.

The injuries are starting to affect Detroit, especially defensively. This is not a great sign for a team that wants to go deep in the playoffs and wants to retain its advantage as the first seed in the NFC. This was their Super Bowl audition, which they failed despite scoring an admirable 42 points.