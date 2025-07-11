Patrick Mahomes, Who Started Consuming Coffee In His Rookie NFL Year, Turned His Obsession Into an Investment Tool With a Healthy Twist

Patrick Mahomes has never been one to sit still, not on the field, and certainly not off it. Beyond his dominance in the NFL, where he’s already secured three Super Bowl rings and multiple MVP awards, Mahomes has quietly built one of the most intriguing investment portfolios in pro sports.

From owning shares in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC, and the NWSL’s KC Current, to holding a stake in Alpine F1, the Chiefs superstar has proven that his business instincts are just as sharp as his arm. But his latest venture may be his most personal yet, as it is a move that ties directly to his daily routine.

Patrick Mahomes recently became the second-largest investor in Throne Sport Coffee, a growing player in the ready-to-drink coffee market. Notably, Mahomes’ role in the company isn’t limited to his monetary investment as he is also the face of the brand, the product tester, and most importantly, an everyday consumer.

“It actually started in my first year in the NFL,” Mahomes told CNBC Sport, explaining how coffee became part of his lifestyle. “I was in a lot of meetings, and coffee became a functional need. But then I started to really love it, especially black coffee.”

The partnership felt natural when Throne’s founder, Mike Fedele, a veteran of brands like Coca-Cola and BodyArmor, introduced Mahomes to the coffee, and he was sold, thanks to how solid the product is.

Designed as a healthier alternative, Throne Sport Coffee packs 10 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar per serving, with about 50 calories. It’s positioned as a cleaner option in a market dominated by sugar-heavy rivals like Starbucks Frappuccino, which can top 300 calories per bottle. Simply put, it’s a very healthy version of coffee.

“I really fell in love with just the taste and trying to make sure that what I was putting into my body was good,” Mahomes hence said.

That said, Mahomes’ concern for what he puts inside his body possibly comes from his caffeine routine. He recently revealed that he usually drinks three coffees a day, one in the morning, another before meetings, and one more during afternoon prep.

“It’s probably too much,” Mahomes admitted with a laugh, “but with Throne, I know I’m putting something clean in my body, no junk, no sugar, and added electrolytes, and B vitamins.”

While Patrick Mahomes scales back to one or two coffees on game days, his passion for the product speaks volumes about how he approaches his business deals, both with personal connection and long-term vision.

Talking about vision and business opportunity, it’s worth noting that the ready-to-drink coffee category itself is booming, with U.S. consumers spending $17.7 billion on it in 2023 alone. Yet even in such a crowded field, Throne has carved out a niche by targeting health-conscious athletes and fans alike, which in itself is a very positive sign.

And last but not least, Patrick Mahomes’ investment in Throne also mirrors his broader vision of community-driven ventures. “I love sports. I love how they bring people together: families, communities. That’s what I want to invest in,” he said.

So, from coffee to championships, Mahomes continues to prove through his investments that he’s built for more than just football.