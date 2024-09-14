Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Does Bengals QB Enjoy a Better Head-To-Head Record?

The Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes rivalry has quickly become one of the league’s most compelling narratives. Burrow currently holds the edge, boasting a 3-1 record against Mahomes, including playoff victories. But can Mahomes even score this time around?

Burrow has proven to be Mahomes’ kryptonite over the years. He’s one of the few quarterbacks who can claim a winning record against the Chiefs’ superstar.

He has even been a more efficient passer with a 95.1 rating to Mahomes’ 92.5.

Their four encounters have been nothing short of thrilling. They first met in the Week 17 clash in 2021. Burrow just lit up the scoreboard in that game, throwing for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Bengals clinched a 34-31 win.

Then came the 2021 AFC Championship, where Burrow showed his road warrior spirit. He led the Bengals to a 27-24 victory in Kansas City, tossing 250 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The magic continued in Week 13 of 2022, with Burrow orchestrating another 27-24 win on the back of 286 yards and 2 TDs.

Mahomes finally got his payback in the 2022 AFC Championship when he steered the Chiefs to a tight 23-20 win and evened up their playoff score at 1-1.

Now, what sets Burrow apart is his ability to win in hostile territory. His composure under pressure has been crucial in the Bengals’ victories over Kansas City and the rivalry has indeed even given us some unforgettable moments over the years.

With Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium featuring two of the NFL’s top gunslingers, Burrow’s return to the field against his fiercest rival will be a sight.

The best part is both Mahomes and Burrow are still under 28. So, the rivalry is just scratching the surface of what could become an all-time great NFL rivalry.

Sure, Mahomes has the hardware and team success for now. But Burrow’s proven he’s got Mahomes’ number when they go head-to-head. Can Burrow maintain his upper hand?