“My Sister Told Me That My Mom Has Been Shot”: Tee Higgins Once Opened Up About a Horrifying Childhood Event

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit – Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee Higgins is now one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, but his story about how he got there is nothing less than awe-inspiring. He once opened up to the local Cincinnati news that his mother was shot when he was a kid. The details of the story are truly horrifying.

It was a long and arduous road to the NFL for Tee. He didn’t grow up in the best living situation. His mother was addicted to drugs and would sometimes leave him at home by himself for hours. However, one drug deal nearly marked the end of Tee’s mother’s life.

“My sister told me at the time that mom has been shot. Me at a young age, shot like you’re thinking the worst,” Tee detailed. “I was like yay high… It was crazy. I ran barefoot, shirt off, just in my drawers all the way down [the block] just crying.”

Tee would eventually learn that his mother had been shot twice in the head from a drug deal gone bad. Luckily, she survived. But it was then that he learned of her drug habits. In the aftermath, Tee had slept at his grandparents’ house for a while to cope with the trauma.

Tee was then asked if this experience made him particularly protective of his mother because he knows everything she has been through.

“Oh yeah, for sure. Anything my mom wants, anything that happens, you know I’m there at all times. I feel like I’m very protective of her now because of everything that’s happened. You know, I just want her to live the rest of her life joyfully and not have any problems.”

While his mother recovered from the gunshot wounds, Tee lived across town with his Aunt Denise and her son. He ended up spending much of his childhood there. Denise describes Tee as humble, quiet, silly, and sweet. She also encouraged him to perform both on and off the field. Tee had great grades and made sure to have an alternative plan to football —a concern he no longer has to worry about.

Fast forward to today, and all of the humbleness and hard work have paid off, literally. Tee just inked a four-year, $115 million extension with the Bengals, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, alongside his teammate Ja’Marr Chase. He is now in a position to provide anything his mother or aunt may need moving forward.

All in all, it’s a terrifying story. But one that has a happy ending. Today, Tee’s mother is alive and well, supporting her son’s career and living her best life. The tragedy inspired him to take matters into his own hands and also forced him to step up at a younger age than most of us have to. Often, our biggest tragedies shape the people we become. This story is no different for Tee.