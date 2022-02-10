“Joe Burrow doesn’t care what anyone thinks”: Carson Palmer backs Bengals Star QB to defeat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will try to make history Sunday Night facing up against the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI. And Carson Palmer has full faith in the young gunner.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Former Pro Bowl QB Carson Palmer was similarly the number 1 overall pick in 2003, and played his first 7 seasons with the Bengals. And the former star has full faith in the next great Bengals QB.

Carson Palmer can’t wait to see Joe Burrow

Carson Palmer spoke up on the 2nd year QB’s unreal run to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think anybody predicted this before the season started, especially because of how bad they were last year and because Joe was coming off rehabbing his knee and wasn’t going to be 100 percent,” Palmer said. “But he’s shown no signs of wear and tear, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. It seems like every time he steps on the field, he gets a little bit better.”

“He gets a little bit more confidence in his knee, and he’s able to step in the throws and take off and use his feet like he did in the AFC Championship, against the Chiefs. He had two huge third-down conversions that he got with his legs and broke a tackle on one of them. Just completely shocked that they’re here. Just looking at the way the season started off, going 10-7, and the way last season ended with Joe on the sidelines on crutches. It’s been a complete shock,” Palmer explained.

Carson Palmer on how Joe Burrow’s traits remind him of all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/Ns8ZtZODqs — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 9, 2022

Also Read: Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?