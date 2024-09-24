Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in Hot Seat After Bizarre Stat Signals a Failed Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets loose before the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

After a forgettable 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to turn things around the year, especially with Joe Burrow back. But their woes continued Monday night when the club fell short against Washington Commanders, extending their losing streak to 0-3. As a result, if we are to believe a stat dating back to the first Super Bowl, the Bengals aren’t going all the way this year.

According to MLFootball on X, no NFL team has ever reached the Super Bowl after a 0-3 start. On top of that, only four teams have managed to make the post-season after a three-game losing streak start since 1990.

WILD: No #NFL team has ever started 0 and 3 & made it to the Super Bowl that season. Since 1990 only four teams have made the playoffs that started the season off 0 & 3. SORRY #BENGALS FANS… pic.twitter.com/l8U3a35Kj7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 24, 2024

This winless start marks the worst record in the Joe Burrow era. They witnessed a 0-2 start last year and the year before it, but this is the new low since 0-11 in 2019, the year before Burrow was picked first overall.

Meanwhile, Bengals fans, also known as the Who Dey nation, didn’t stoop to criticize their quarterback. They seemed certain that it was the team’s secondary that blew the game. Some devoted fans went so far as to say that Burrow and his Bengals are poised to make history this year, as no one has ever done it with a 3-0 start.

Burrow cooked their defense sucks — CZ (@cczar93) September 24, 2024

The bengals defense BLEW IT — (@the_det_times) September 24, 2024

Bengals 0-3, my fantasy team 0-3. Time to make history, time to become champions. — Jordan (@jordydona) September 24, 2024

This netizen, on the other hand, had some advice for the team:

Before worrying about the Superbowl and the playoffs, they should worry about the next game. Panthers look like they are preparing to take care of business… — Traf (@trafridrod) September 24, 2024

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has a similar sentiment with the fan’s advice. “That is where we are right now. We need to find a way to win next Sunday and get this thing moving in the right direction,” he said, as per Associated Press.

That being said, it’s also worth mentioning that the majority of fans’ sentiment is accurate. While the defense failed to maintain its footing last night, Burrow performed exceptionally well.

Burrow balls out, makes history

In Monday’s matchup, the star quarterback went 29 of 38 for 324 yards. He also tallied three touchdowns, with no interceptions to consider it a bad day.

However, it was Burrow’s first score just 3:23 into the game, when the QB found Ja’Marr Chase for a 41-yard touchdown, that made history.

With that score, Burrow tied for the seventh place for reaching 100 career passing touchdowns.

The Bengals made another record last year, but possibly on the wrong side of history. In the Super Bowl era, no team ever lost a game in which they scored four-plus touchdowns, zero punts, and zero turnovers. But the Bengals were the first to achieve that feat. The record is now 26-1, as per NFL’s official website.

The Bengals will meet the Panthers on the road next Sunday. And the matchup could very well determine the fate of their 2024 season.