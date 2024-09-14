Joe Burrow’s Wrist Injury: NFL Insider Is Not Ready to Believe That All’s Fine With Bengals QB

The recent video of Joe Burrow’s wrist injury is ringing alarm bells in fans’ minds. A loss to the weak Patriots, a team currently in full rebuilding mode, doesn’t help either. So, the question arises: is all well in Cincinnati? Well, Mike Florio of Pro Football Network certainly doesn’t think so.

It all started when netizens showed concern about the 27-year-old QB’s wrist after he was spotted visibly bothered by it. Burrow was distending and massaging his arm on the bench and was seen picking a water bottle quite cautiously. The video clip soon went viral, garnering a lot of attention on social media, including that of Florio.

The analyst reacted to the video and expressed that all may not be well with Burrow’s wrist. He believes that if the quarterback had fully recovered, the awkward movement while picking up the water bottle wouldn’t have occurred.

“There’s the water bottle. I guess he just kind of picked it up from the top instead of gripping it… I see all of this and say that’s not how it should be. (Especially) if you’ve had the surgery and now, you’re fine. When you’re fine, you conduct yourself the way you ordinarily do.”

The quarterback has recovered from the season-ending ligament injury from last year as the Bengals entered Week 1 with high expectations. While Burrow had a good completion rate of 21 out of 29 attempts, his other stats don’t show a pleasant picture. He amassed only 164 yards, with an average of 7.8, no touchdowns or interceptions.

Clearly, the star quarterback didn’t perform up to his usual standard. However, as discussed by Burrow himself, the underwhelming performance may not have been due to the injury.

Burrow denies any problem with his wrist

When asked about the unusual way he picked up his water bottle, the Bengals quarterback seemed more surprised than ever. He then quipped that he was simply drinking water and wasn’t even aware of the video circulating about it.

“I picked (the water bottle) up weird?” said the QB during his Wednesday press conference. “I don’t know. I drank water. Can’t say I have seen that (video) or know what anyone is talking about.”

He further addressed the flexing wrist concerns explaining how it constitutes the recovery journey. Exercising the wrist helps in regaining full mobility and prevents a relapse.

“If you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it, so I’m always moving it around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be, so it’s going to continue to happen,” he continued.

That said, Burrow is now set to face the Bengals’ most formidable AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Keeping in mind his unparalleled record of 3-1 against Patrick Mahomes, the matchup is sure to be an exciting one!