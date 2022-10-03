“I’m as Good an Athlete as a Lot of Guys in the NFL” – What Really Happened After Brock Lesnar Left WWE for NFL?

10-time WWE and former UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar once decided to leave the WWE ring and start his career in NFL.

Brock Lesnar is one of those few WWE superstars who stayed on the top throughout his time with the company. Debuting at the age of 25 in 2002, The Beast Incarnate had an outstanding first run with WWE. However, he wasn’t happy with where he was in his career, and in 2004, he decided to leave WWE. Lesnar desired to be a football player which led him to NFL.

The Beast Incarnate joined the Minnesota Vikings the same year and also took part in their pre-season preparations. Impressing the selectors at the NFL draft combine, the WWE star was eager to prove everyone wrong. Considering that he was a rookie back then, Brock showcased a lot of potential on the Gridiron.

Brock Lesnar was more than sure about his success in NFL

In one of his past interviews, Brock Lesnar expressed his intentions and how serious he was about his football career. He claimed he was as better as everyone else in NFL. Brock added that he has been seen as an underdog since he was 5.

But, with his fierce attitude and dedication, Brock was confident about his success with Minnesota Vikings. He stated:

“I ain’t afraid of anything, and I ain’t afraid of anybody. I’ve been an underdog in athletics since I was 5… I’m as good an athlete as a lot of guys in the NFL, if not better.”

Unfortunately, his dream to become a football player was destroyed by a nasty motorcycle accident. A broken jaw, bruised pelvis, and a pulled groin meant that he could not appear at the tryouts at his 100%. Although he still featured in some pre-season outings but could not make it to the final roster.

By the time he got a call from the Vikings to represent them in NFL Europa, he had made up his mind to enter the Octagon.

The Beast Incarnate dominated the UFC ring before arriving in WWE again

After NFL, Brock Lesnar spent a brief time in NJPW but left the company in 2006. Finally, in 2007, he signed with UFC and fought his first match against Min Soo Kim. One year later, he defeated Randy Couture and became the new UFC heavyweight champion. Brock has an impressive 5-3-0( 1NC) record in UFC and was one of the biggest superstars of Dana White’s company.

However, after performing in the octagon for 5 years, The Beast Incarnate headed back to his old home. The RAW after Wrestlemania 28 saw Brock Lesnar confronting John Cena and the rest, as they say, is history.

