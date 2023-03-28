Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Reveals the Exact Reason Behind Aaron Rodgers’ Fractured Relationship With Green Bay

More than two weeks have passed, and the Aaron Rodgers drama continues to make headlines, and so far, there hasn’t been any progress. While the quarterback blamed the upper brass for complicating the issue and failing to come up with an agreement, Packers GM Brian Gurekunst has come forward to clarify these rumors. He claimed that Rodgers has ignored them for a while instead of engaging in close talks about his future.

This offseason, the former Super Bowl Champion announced his plans to play in New York and wrap up his association of 18 seasons with the Packers. It turned out to be an extreme shocker for the entire Green Bay fraternity losing a future Hall of Famer. It seems this decision has now taken a toll on his future plans and execute his official release from the franchise.

Brian Gutekunst blames Aaron Rodgers for delaying the process

Over the years, A-Rod has changed the entire landscape of Green Bay, following the legacy of his predecessor Brett Favre and elevating the status of football to where it belongs. No doubt, his achievements are by far the greatest in franchise history and served for the longest period in Green Bay. However, his attitude toward handling the current situation seems to have sparked a new debate on social media.

Recently all the NFL owners united for a joint meeting ahead of the 2023 season. Despite both the counterparts from the Packers and the Jets franchise meeting each other, they refrained from making any moves regarding A-Rod’s future in the NFL.

Brian Gutekunst said he tried to contact Aaron Rodgers “many times” this offseason to discuss how he fit in the Packers’ future. “Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way — I think at that point … I had to do my job.” Full comments: pic.twitter.com/K8aGGdVhOn — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 27, 2023

That’s when Gutenkust addressed the media questions saying that he tried reaching Rodgers multiple times, but he didn’t get back nor gave them the chance to talk.

“We were gonna have some follow-up conversations and our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way,” Gutekunst said, per The New York Post. “I think at that point, I had to do my job and kind of reach out and understand that a trade could be possible and see who was interested. Shopping was never really part of that,” he added.

Rodgers claims to have no hard feelings for Green Bay

The Packers have been home to A-Rod for nearly two decades in the league. Over the years, he saw many generations passing by, and even though there have been conflicts of interest, the quarterback has nothing but just love for the city.

“Have nothing but love and appreciation. It’s been bittersweet to come to this reality and really bittersweet because I was drafted by Green Bay. F*cking love that city. Love that organization.” Rodgers said in an interview with Pat McAfee. It will be interesting to see whether both parties agree in the foreseeable future.