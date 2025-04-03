Deion Sanders’ Extension: Analyst Reveals Three Reasons Coach Prime Chose the $54 Million Deal

Rumors about Deion Sanders’s departure from Colorado have been debunked. Despite speculation linking him to NFL opportunities and concerns that he might leave Denver after his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with Travis Hunter, head to the NFL, Coach Prime has put those rumors to rest. The Hall of Famer has signed a contract extension with the Buffaloes, committing to stay longer in Boulder.

The new deal adds two years to his existing five-year contract. Initially valued at $29.5 million over five years, there were three years remaining on the original agreement. With the extension, Sanders’s contract now spans seven years, worth a total of $54 million. This increases his annual salary to $10 million, making him the highest-paid head coach in the Big 12.

But why did Coach Prime choose to stay at Colorado, especially when the NFL and other top college programs might present better opportunities? Reece Davis had some ideas.

“He’s an old-school, tough guy beneath some of charismatic, flashy surface that I do think genuinely gets some enjoyment and reward out of helping people and players. He can do that there. He’s been successful. That’s two things. And other thing is that I can’t imagine Deion Sanders leaving after Shedeur leaves and allowing people who said he will leave after Shedeur to be right,” the analyst said.

Sanders has already made significant strides in turning over the Buffaloes and wouldn’t want to jeopardize that progress by leaving now. Another key factor keeping him in Boulder is the success of the program. After years of ridicule, Colorado is finally earning recognition. Players are eager to join, students are excited to be part of the experience, and attendance at Buffaloes games has soared.

There’s now real viewership for Colorado’s games. In the 2024 regular season, they ranked sixth in viewership, only behind powerhouse teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, and Michigan.

Sanders’s decision to stay also challenges the narratives that surrounded him. Critics speculated that he would leave Colorado once his sons entered the NFL. By staying, he silences those doubts, protecting his integrity and avoiding any perception of hypocrisy or broken promises. So, what do people across the world of football think about Colorado extending Deion’s contract?

Ryan Clark thinks Sanders extension was smart

Coach Prime is in Boulder till 2029 after his $54 million extension. Teams would have to pay $12 million this year and $10 million next year to pry him out of Colorado. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes this is a great step for the Buffaloes. By keeping him, they are continuing the process he successfully started two years ago.

“I think it’s smart for Colorado. Deion Sanders hasn’t just changed the football program at Colorado, he has changed the school. He has changed the excitement about attending the school.”

According to Clark, Deion has had a significant impact on the football program. However, his impact is not just limited to football. The University of Colorado is also benefitting from his name and presence. There is real excitement among students and athletes to go there.

Sanders staying will also do wonders for them in the recruiting department. They currently rank 37th in the nation for recruiting. Deion hasn’t been flying anywhere or doing home visits. But students still want to come to Colorado because of him. It’s not a big program or a blue-chip one to attract talent.

All the program has is Coach Prime and the spotlight he brings with him. The national media and scouts have heavily covered the Buffaloes. Students know that even if they don’t win Natties, the path to the NFL is still there.