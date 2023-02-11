John Travolta Super Bowl ad: Hollywood hunk recreates iconic ‘Grease’ song with Zach Braff & Donald Faison for T-Mobile’s Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Super Bowl commercials are an exciting part of the Super Bowl week that fans look forward to. Numerous contenders are constantly vying for the viewer’s attention and praise. So brands often have to come up with unique ideas to make their mark on the audience. This is exactly what T-Mobile did with their ad when they fused their brochure into a ‘Grease’ recreation led by John Travolta himself!

Paired with ‘Scrubs’ stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, the trio sang to the tunes of ‘Summer nights’, honoring recently passed ‘Grease’ lead actress, Olivia Newton-John. The ad features Travolta wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket, an outfit from his character in the movie.

The iconic “Tell me more, tell me more” line was this time followed by “One cord’s all that you need,” from Braff, and “Don’t you worry ’bout speed,” from Faison.

Travolta later took to Instagram to share a clip of the ad. He wrote in his caption, “Neighbors that sing together, stay together. I couldn’t ask for anyone better than @Donald_aison and @zachbraff. Thanks @tmobile!”

Zach Braff is pretty pumped up about the ad too. He says working with Travolta is a “dream come true”. Braff and Faison came together last year to shoot another musical ad for T-Mobile. The duo also has their own podcast called ‘Fake Doctors, Real Fiirends’.

Super Bowl Commercials pump up already exciting high-stakes weekend

The Super Bowl may not need any more boosts of excitement, but it is getting them nevertheless. What with all the commercials and all the souvenir launches, fans are already shaking in their boots, waiting for the game to start. However, this year’s Super Bowl is like no other, for this one goes down in the history books for many reasons.

This year’s Super Bowl is the first time two black QBs are facing each other for the coveted trophy. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts are both 1 time Super Bowl winners. Another ring on their finger is definitely the best outcome for either one of them. Super Bowl LVII is also the first one ever to feature two brothers on opposing sides, as Chiefs’ Travis Kelce faces off against Eagles’ Jason Kelce.

However, this could be a historic night for other reasons too. Patrick Mahomes won his second AP MVP award a few days ago. This means if he wins here, he will become the first MVP to win a Super Bowl in the same year. A win here also puts him in an exclusive club of players with multiple MVP awards and Super Bowl wins.

Who will gain the upper hand on Sunday? Will Patrick Mahomes etch his name into the history books? Or is Jalen Hurts finally going to shut his critics with a Super Bowl ring?

