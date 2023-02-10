Patrick Mahomes deservedly wins MVP by a landslide, becomes the first black QB to clinch the award multiple times

Patrick Mahomes has done it again! He is the newest AP MVP winner, and he has won it in style. Mahomes was announced as the winner on Thursday night during the ‘NFL Honors’ in Phoenix. “Magic” Mahomes soundly beat 3 other contenders for the title, including Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Jefferson.

Of the 50 first-place votes on the line, Mahomes bagged 48, marking a thumping win over the other players. With this award, Mahomes becomes the only black QB to win multiple AP MVP awards. He also is now part of a distinguished and exclusive club of QBs who have won multiple MVP awards. That list includes legends such as Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes was not present at the ceremony to accept the award, as he is busy preparing for the Super Bowl with his team. However, he did have a pre-recorded message for his team and his fans, which was played at the ceremony. Thanking his family and team, it did not take long to know what his true intentions for this week were: to win the Super Bowl.

“To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff, and most importantly my teammates. I would never be standing here today without y’all giving every day everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal — the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend,” he says.

Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award: will he break the curse that comes with it?

While Chiefs fans are most definitely overjoyed at Mahomes winning the MVP award, one cannot ignore the grim statistic that comes with it. After 1999, there have been 9 Super Bowls featuring an MVP winner. All 9 times, the MVP’s team has lost. One could say that Mahomes is a different beast, but so was Tom Brady when he lost the Super Bowl in a similar situation.

A win here though will place him in another very exclusive club. A club of QBs with multiple AP MVP awards, and multiple Super Bowl wins. A spot next to greats such as Montana, Manning, and Brady is definitely something he will be remembered by for decades if not centuries. For that to happen, he has to overcome his MVP rival Jalen Hurts, who will no doubt be a tad bit sour for losing in such a fashion.

However, if Mahomes’ performance all season is anything to go by, he has this in the bag. Undoubtedly this will be a difficult affair. Fans should not come into the game expecting a high-scoring win for one side. Not that it’s impossible, but given the strength of the defenses on both sides, it is highly likely that the game will be a grind. A grind that, hopefully, will see Mahomes come out on top.

